Bealeton woman dies, passenger severely injured in Fauquier crash

A Bealeton woman died and a young man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night near Opal in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal wreck that occurred 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 along Route 651 (Lee’s Mill Rd) just west of U.S. Route 29 James Madison Highway, according to a release on Friday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2009 Ford Focus was traveling west on Route 651 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off of the right side of the roadway, collided with a tree and caught fire, Coffey said.

The driver of the Ford, Anna M. Frye, 50, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Ford, Seth D. Hewitt, 18, Bealeton, suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.