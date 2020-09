Bear euthanized after 'actively scavenging' on hiker's remains in N.C.

As a bear lurked, hikers found a man's remains scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, rangers said Saturday.

After finding an unoccupied tent, the backpackers saw what appeared to be human remains scattered across a nearby creek, "with a bear scavenging in the area," according to a park news release.

The hikers "quickly left" to get cell coverage and reported what they encountered to authorities, rangers said.

Rangers said the remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail. Park visitors can access the trail by catching a 30-minute boat shuttle across the western end of Lake Fontana, according to SmokiesInformation.org.

Law enforcement rangers and wildlife officers were dispatched to the site immediately after the emergency call came in just after 7 p.m.

"Staff arrived at campsite 82 shortly after midnight and confirmed the report of a deceased adult human male," according to park officials in the release.

Rangers said they also saw a bear "actively scavenging on the remains" and euthanized the animal.

Park officials were trying to notify the man's family Saturday before releasing his name. They said he was from out of state.