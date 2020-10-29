 Skip to main content
Bear struck, killed near Rixeyville
Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department, which operates the only volunteer large animal rescue team in the state, responded earlier this week to an animal-involved car wreck.

The company was dispatched at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 for an auto collision near the intersection Route 229 and Jeffersonton Road. Units arrived to find that a vehicle had struck a bear. The motorist was not injured, but the bear died. The vehicle appeared to sustain significant damage in the collision.

Virginia State Police notified the appropriate authorities. Ambulance 9, Rescue Engine 9 and Chief 9-2 responded to this incident along with seven volunteers.

