Bear struck, killed near Rixeyville

Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department, which operates the only volunteer large animal rescue team in the state, responded earlier this week to an animal-involved car wreck.

The company was dispatched at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 for an auto collision near the intersection Route 229 and Jeffersonton Road. Units arrived to find that a vehicle had struck a bear. The motorist was not injured, but the bear died. The vehicle appeared to sustain significant damage in the collision.