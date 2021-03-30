Beard wins Culpeper court clerk special election

With all 16 precincts reporting, Culpeper Circuit Court interim clerk Carson W. Beard won the county’s special election for that constitutional office, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Beard, 30, received 4,459 votes, or 71.01 of the total, to Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall D. Keene’s 1,817 votes, or 28.94 percent, the State Board of Elections reported on its website. Three votes, or 0.05 percent, were cast for write-in candidates, according to the website’s 8:12 p.m. tally.

Keene, 44, who also chairs the Culpeper County School Board, was competing with Beard, an independent who has worked in the clerk’s office for six years and was endorsed by former clerk Janice Corbin, who trained him.

Beard comes from a well-established Culpeper County family. His grandfather was George P. Beard Jr., the Republican state delegate who represented the area from 1978 to 1988.

The special election’s winner will fill the unexpired three-year portion of eight-year term of Corbin, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.