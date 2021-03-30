Beard wins Culpeper court clerk special election

With all 16 precincts reporting, Culpeper Circuit Court interim clerk Carson W. Beard won the county’s special election for that constitutional office, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Beard, 30, received 4,459 votes, or 71.01 of the total, to Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall D. Keene’s 1,817 votes, or 28.94 percent, the State Board of Elections reported on its website. Three votes, or 0.05 percent, were cast for write-in candidates, according to the website’s 8:12 p.m. tally.
Keene, 44, who also chairs the Culpeper County School Board, was competing with Beard, an independent who has worked in the clerk’s office for six years and was endorsed by former clerk Janice Corbin, who trained him.
Beard comes from a well-established Culpeper County family. His grandfather was George P. Beard Jr., the Republican state delegate who represented the area from 1978 to 1988.
The special election’s winner will fill the unexpired three-year portion of eight-year term of Corbin, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.
“I just want to thank everyone who came out to vote,” Beard told the Culpeper Star Exponent after the state Elections Board reported its final, unofficial count. “I am so appreciative of all of the support! I could not have been successful without everyone’s help. I am grateful to continue as Clerk of the Court, serving the citizens of Culpeper County.”
Keene did not reply to requests for comment from the newspaper Tuesday evening via text, voicemail and email.
Originally, Beard had planned to run in November’s general election. But then the county supervisors voted to request a special election this spring.
Beard has served as interim clerk since Jan. 1. Corbin retired halfway through her term to spend more time with a new grandchild. Beard started work with the Circuit Court as a deputy clerk and had worked his way up to chief deputy as of last July.
Beard attended Culpeper County High School but graduated from Eastern View High in 2009, as a member of its first graduating class. Academically, he was in the top 2 percent of graduates. At James Madison University, he quickly decided to major in justice studies.
As one of the county’s constitutional officers, Beard works with and oversees the efforts of nine other court staff members.
The Culpeper Circuit Court clerk, as determined by the state Compensation Board based on the county’s population, is paid $119,928 per year.
Early this year, the county Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to petition the Circuit Court to hold the special election March 30. Dale Durrer, presiding judge of the Culpeper County Circuit Court, agreed on Jan. 11 and ordered the special election.
It is estimated the special election will cost $86,000, due to the expansion of mail absentee balloting and the introduction of early voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That sum is more than double than what was reported during the Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 5 meeting, when their vote on the matter occurred.
On Monday, Jan. 11, Keene was elected by acclamation to chair the School Board.
The next day, he announced his candidacy for the clerk’s office, during an event outside county GOP headquarters on Main Street.
Keene has served as the School Board’s Stevensburg District representative since 2017. He owns and operates a Culpeper driving school. Keene moved to the county in 2005.
Born in Tazewell in Southwest Virginia, Keene enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17. Six years later, he began working in the City of Richmond Sheriff’s Office. Later, he later worked for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
He has been employed by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for a decade.
As GOP chair, Keene coordinated local 7th Congressional District campaign events for state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, last year and aided his victory over a crowded field in the district’s Republican primary.