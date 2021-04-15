Beer Hound Brewery fundraiser Saturday for K9 ballistic vests in memory of Vader

Dog-loving Beer Hound Brewery in downtown Culpeper is hosting a fundraiser starting at noon on Saturday for the protection of police dogs and in memory of a K9 who gave his life in service.

The Waters Place establishment, next to the caboose at the Depot, will be tapping its newest Belgian-style beer called, Vader, for the occasion.

The Beer Hound brew is named for fallen Virginia State Police K9 “Vader,” a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who died in 2018 when he was shot during a high-speed pursuit of a Connecticut murder suspect in Sussex County.

Vader’s partner, Trooper Austin Albright will be attending the event in Culpeper at which donations will be accepted to purchase K9 ballistic vests. A portion of brewery proceeds from Saturday will be contributed to the cause, also from sale of Vader’s challenge coin and at GoFundMe at gf.me/u/zpurq3

“Sadly, Vader did not survive his injuries. He graduated from the VSP Narcotics Detection Training in December 2017,” according to the GoFundMe page. “We are raising funds to buy as many K-9 ballistic vests as possible for state and local law enforcement, so a tragedy like this can be prevented in the future.”

In 2019, Vader received the Award for Valor from Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.