 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beer Hound Brewery fundraiser Saturday for K9 ballistic vests in memory of Vader
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Beer Hound Brewery fundraiser Saturday for K9 ballistic vests in memory of Vader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vader

Virginia State Police narcotics K9 Vader died in 2018 when he was fatally shot in the line of duty.

 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

Dog-loving Beer Hound Brewery in downtown Culpeper is hosting a fundraiser starting at noon on Saturday for the protection of police dogs and in memory of a K9 who gave his life in service.

The Waters Place establishment, next to the caboose at the Depot, will be tapping its newest Belgian-style beer called, Vader, for the occasion.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Beer Hound brew is named for fallen Virginia State Police K9 “Vader,” a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who died in 2018 when he was shot during a high-speed pursuit of a Connecticut murder suspect in Sussex County.

Vader’s partner, Trooper Austin Albright will be attending the event in Culpeper at which donations will be accepted to purchase K9 ballistic vests. A portion of brewery proceeds from Saturday will be contributed to the cause, also from sale of Vader’s challenge coin and at GoFundMe at gf.me/u/zpurq3

“Sadly, Vader did not survive his injuries. He graduated from the VSP Narcotics Detection Training in December 2017,” according to the GoFundMe page. “We are raising funds to buy as many K-9 ballistic vests as possible for state and local law enforcement, so a tragedy like this can be prevented in the future.”

In 2019, Vader received the Award for Valor from Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
State and Regional News

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks

  • Updated

A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News