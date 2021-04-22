Beer Hound Brewery taps 'Vader' ale at memorial benefit for K9 ballistics vests

Virginia State Police friends and family came out in force Saturday, including the agency’s recently retired superintendent, Col. Steve Flaherty, for an event at Culpeper’s Beer Hound Brewery in support of K9 working dogs who put their lives on the line.

The get-together was held in memory of fallen state police K9 Vader, to launch a new, quite palatable Belgian beer in his name and to raise money to purchase police ballistics vests for another layer of protection for the officer animals.

Ralph Figgers, a partner at Beer Hound Brewery, is also a retired state trooper.

“It’s important for us to do things like this because we have a special place in our hearts for law enforcement and a special place, obviously, for dogs,” Figgers said of his beer-themed brewery in a former railroad warehouse beside the Depot on Waters Place in downtown Culpeper.

Numerous dogs visited for the afternoon occasion, one or two filling the tavern space with loud barking upon meeting other dogs, in spite of their persons trying to quiet them.

Vader’s handler, former state trooper Austin Albright, now with Texas Highway Patrol, came all the way from Amarillo for the local event, said Figgers, in making a presentation of a patch and Vader pins to Albright.