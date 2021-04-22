Beer Hound Brewery taps 'Vader' ale at memorial benefit for K9 ballistics vests

Virginia State Police friends and family came out in force Saturday, including the agency’s recently retired superintendent, Col. Steve Flaherty, for an event at Culpeper’s Beer Hound Brewery in support of K9 working dogs who put their lives on the line.
The get-together was held in memory of fallen state police K9 Vader, to launch a new, quite palatable Belgian beer in his name and to raise money to purchase police ballistics vests for another layer of protection for the officer animals.
Ralph Figgers, a partner at Beer Hound Brewery, is also a retired state trooper.
“It’s important for us to do things like this because we have a special place in our hearts for law enforcement and a special place, obviously, for dogs,” Figgers said of his beer-themed brewery in a former railroad warehouse beside the Depot on Waters Place in downtown Culpeper.
Numerous dogs visited for the afternoon occasion, one or two filling the tavern space with loud barking upon meeting other dogs, in spite of their persons trying to quiet them.
Vader’s handler, former state trooper Austin Albright, now with Texas Highway Patrol, came all the way from Amarillo for the local event, said Figgers, in making a presentation of a patch and Vader pins to Albright.
The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois was riding along with the young trooper on that fateful day in 2018 when the dog was fatally shot in a vehicle pursuit involving a Connecticut drug suspect.
“I had him for eight months,” Albright said on Saturday. “Very energetic and outgoing,” he said of Vader’s personality.
As partners in their all-too-short time together, the pair seized some $300,000 worth of illegal narcotics, Albright said: “That’s not a common thing.”
Vader came to Albright with the villainous interstellar name, a favorite Star Wars character of a trainer’s son.
“Thank you so much. It’s a great cause,” Figgers said, standing nearby Albright. “You read the story and it sends a message. So we wanted to honor him, since Vader was a Belgian Malinois, with a Belgian style beer.”
Brewery partner Shirley Ammon filled up a counter-full of five-ounce tasting glasses of the smooth, nicely colored brew from the tap, for enjoyment after the presentation. The brewery donated a portion of the day’s Vader beer sales to the cause and provided a BBQ feast, set up in the back near the beer tanks.
“It’s good to see good people,” Albright said, surrounded by friends. “Law enforcement is facing some hard times these days, so it’s good to see people backing the blue.”
Saturday’s gathering, not quite distanced and semi-masked, attracted a lot of generosity from attendees and raised a lot of money to purchase K9 bulletproof vests through a 50/50 raffle and sale of commemorative Vader challenge coins. Albright bought a whole stack.
In addition, A GoFundMe page that Figgers set up to buy vests, Honor Vader & Support K-9s, had raised nearly $2,500 by Thursday.
Col. Flaherty said he wouldn’t have been anywhere else.
“It’s a great event recognizing our brave troopers and our brave K9s,” he said. “We stick together and we come together at times like this.”
Flaherty said Virginia doesn’t necessarily provide funding for K9 ballistics vests that would have saved Vader’s life.
“It comes down to a matter of choices with the budget,” the former agency superintendent said.
Purchasing such items depends on benefactors, he said. “Events like this help pool the funds for the K9s,” Flaherty said.
Frankie Nester and Amanda Rader, who work in the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry division in Richmond, came to Culpeper specially to show their support for Vader.
“I’m pretty sure I’d seen him in the back of a car,” said Rader, a manager with 35 years’ experience.
K9s are troopers too, added Nester, who bought out the rest of the Vader challenge coins upon her arrival, to hand out to colleagues. “They ought to have a vest,” she said.
