The Behavior Doc, a clinic that provides behavior analysis and therapy for adults and children, held the grand opening of its brick and mortar location in Culpeper on Sept. 7.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce was the highlight of the event which also included refreshments and free shaved ice provided by Kona Ice of Culpeper.

According to owner and operator Dr. Sarah Dillon, the Behavior Doc is an applied behavior analysis agency which provides support services for children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. Dillon began Behavior Doc as a door-to-door business in 2020 and officially opened the doors to its first clinic on June 1.

The clinic is the first of its kind to open in the Culpeper area and offers services to clients from anywhere between Alexandria to Charlottesville. In addition to traditional one-on-one instruction, the clinic also offers a sensory gym for kids. Such clinics are incredibly rare, according to Dillon, who said they typically fail after the first year due to huge financial overhead.

“It’s so nice to see this business come to town, it’s well needed,” said Culpeper Mayor Frank Reeves Jr. “Any time that a business that works with kids to improve their health is welcomed.”

A licensed behavioral analyst, Dillon is approved by the state Board of Medicine to evaluate and assess those with behavioral disabilities, such as autism. Analysts evaluate patients’ behaviors to develop treatment plans with the goal of improving communication and behavioral skills over time.

“If you have a child with autism, we teach them how to speak, how to not self-injure,” said Dillon. ”We teach them how to be fully integrated into the community.”

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Dillon remarked how the Behavior Doc has five behavioral analysts, which covers the minimum quota for the Culpeper area.

Originally born and raised in Northern Virginia, Dillon began her journey in 2004 when she studied special education at the University of Virginia. She earned her masters degree in special education in 2008 and began working as a special education teacher in Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools. Dillion also received her Ph.D. in special education from UVA.

She said she realized she liked working with children and, rather than becoming a professor, decided to get her credentials as a behavior analyst at UVA. After graduating in 2017, Dillon relocated to Florida to become the executive vice president of a large firm specializing in applied behavioral analysis.

She later returned to Virginia to be closer to her mother, and opened Behavior Doc after realizing there were no behavior analyst services available between Northern Virginia and Charlottesville.

“Where do people in rural communities access such care for their children? There was no one, they didn’t exist,” said Dillon. “I felt this was a good way to make my mark and offer my services to a community that had nothing.”

“I’m very proud of (Sarah) because I know she’s going to make a difference in so many young lives. I’m very, very proud of her,” said her mother, Deborah Dillon.

Behavior Doc is located at 100 Saunders Street in Culpeper and accepts most Medicaid plans and major commercial insurance policies.

For more information, visit thebehaviordocaba.com.