BEHIND THE MASK: Attending school in person is a whole new experience

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of an ongoing series by local high school students set to occasionally appear in the Star-Exponent. Today a companion article about a student’s experience with virtual learning also may be found in the newspaper.
Half awake from a restless sleep the night before, I stepped into the school.
For a moment it felt familiar—waving teachers and enthusiastic exclamations of “How are you!”
I smiled back, like any other school year. But then I realized: The only footsteps in First Hall were mine, and I wondered if my eyes had shown my smile. After all, my expressions were hidden behind the mask.
Empty hallways make sense considering only a quarter of the normal student population go to school on Mondays. Culpeper County Public Schools has divided students into Cohorts A, B, and C.
Cohort A—my group—is part of the blended model attending school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, completing the week and our remaining work virtually.
Cohort B attends in-person Thursdays and Fridays, with virtual learning the remainder of the time. Cohort C is virtual all five days a week.
The classic image of crowded hallways and loud class changes is simply non-existent in this socially distanced school setting.
My classes are probably on the smaller end compared to others, with some classes containing three other students, one class where I am the only in-person student, and my largest class containing a grand total of eight other classmates.
Support Local Journalism
During lunch, all students must sign in on a clipboard attached to our individual desk with our name, day, and lunch period. This measure has been implemented for contact tracing, and enforces the rule that once we have chosen a seat, it is ours (and only ours) for the rest of lunch.
Due to the modest student population, the lunchroom lacks the commotion and vibrancy that was once a characteristic of high school lunches. However, the safety measures put in place at Culpeper County High School are effective for the population and operations that occur within the school.
An additional change to the school this year is the use of a new learning platform, Canvas, in place of the age-old Google Classroom. Students and teachers are still in the process of learning how to use this program, which has created an extra hurdle in the accommodation to this new educational system.
Teachers are burdened with the creation of various cohort-specific lesson plans, helping their students with not only the material, but often the program itself, and navigating through glitches and submission problems.
This week, some teachers began live-streaming while simultaneously teaching in-person students, but virtual attendance was low, fluctuating between one to three students per class. The struggle to engage and communicate with virtual students is a common one, and as a result some teachers have reverted back to the use of Google Classroom, a program more familiar to both teachers and students.
Not only does school differ in the way material is conveyed, but the pace at which the curriculum is taught differs from teacher to teacher.
Some teachers take one week to repeat the same information to the three groups, while others attempt to follow a more “normal” schedule by simply presenting through various methods. Other teachers do a little bit of everything. Mandatory or optional attendance on Zoom calls even depends on the week, although normally Wednesdays are scheduled for Cohort C students to communicate with their teachers.
As we reach the end of the first quarter, sports conditioning continues and clubs have started their first meetings this week. They are faced with the daunting task of hosting social events that meet not only social distancing guidelines but the order by Governor Northam to not exceed groups of 250 people.
Although we may not have Homecoming, students have gotten creative: FFA plans to hold a Haunted Trail, and SCA is organizing a drive-in movie night. These events will be inclusive to students of all Cohorts, and is a reach for “normal.”
However this school year plays out, we have to make the most of it, even if it is from behind a mask.
Michelle Balderrama is a senior at Culpeper County High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!