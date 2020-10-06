BEHIND THE MASK: Attending school in person is a whole new experience

My classes are probably on the smaller end compared to others, with some classes containing three other students, one class where I am the only in-person student, and my largest class containing a grand total of eight other classmates.

During lunch, all students must sign in on a clipboard attached to our individual desk with our name, day, and lunch period. This measure has been implemented for contact tracing, and enforces the rule that once we have chosen a seat, it is ours (and only ours) for the rest of lunch.

Due to the modest student population, the lunchroom lacks the commotion and vibrancy that was once a characteristic of high school lunches. However, the safety measures put in place at Culpeper County High School are effective for the population and operations that occur within the school.

An additional change to the school this year is the use of a new learning platform, Canvas, in place of the age-old Google Classroom. Students and teachers are still in the process of learning how to use this program, which has created an extra hurdle in the accommodation to this new educational system.

Teachers are burdened with the creation of various cohort-specific lesson plans, helping their students with not only the material, but often the program itself, and navigating through glitches and submission problems.