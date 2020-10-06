BEHIND THE MASK: Being a virtual learner has its advantages

By the time August 24th, the official first day of school rolled around, I felt like a professional: I knew how to use Canvas (the new instructional tool used by Culpeper schools) and I was confident in my ability to learn without a teacher physically present.

Since then, I have been in the CCHS building only a few times—to take senior photos, take the SAT, and to attend SCA Executive Council meetings—something I am lucky enough to be able to participate in from home.

My online classes differ strongly by subject. While my AP Literature and AP European History teachers might have only three assignments per week, accompanied by pages upon pages of reading, AP Statistics requires several videos to take notes from and textbook problems to practice.

I believe that the online learning option offered by the schools was definitely what was best for me—I have additional time to read, study, and prepare college applications, because I am working (for the most part) at my own pace.

In addition to the educational benefits of being at home, I have been able to be more creative in my daily routine. Quick breakfasts of cereal or toast have given way to fried eggs and homemade oatmeal bowls.