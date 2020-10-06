BEHIND THE MASK: Being a virtual learner has its advantages

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of an ongoing series by local high school students set to occasionally appear in the Star-Exponent. Today a companion article about a student’s experience with in-person learning also may be found in the newspaper.
The first day of my senior year was unlike any I had experienced before.
There was no backpack to prepare, no lunch to hastily assemble, and no rush out the door: All I had to do to begin the school year was sit at my desk and open my laptop.
Now, a slight caveat—my school year technically began on August 12th, as opposed to the August 24th start date that Culpeper County shifted to over the summer.
This is because I am enrolled in five classes through Virtual Virginia, a state-run program that allows me to take classes that are either not offered at CCHS or would otherwise conflict with my schedule.
What this also means is that even if I had chosen the ‘blended’ model offered by the school board of attending two days per week in person, I would still be taking a majority of my classes online.
It was with this in mind that I chose to begin my senior year as an ‘all-virtual’ student.
With Virtual Virginia classes, my first day consisted of mostly introductory work—orientations and “Get to Know You” discussion boards. I found myself with plenty of free time, so my sister and I decided to get ice cream for lunch, establishing a pattern of excursions for coffee, pancakes, and Chick-fil-A.
By the time August 24th, the official first day of school rolled around, I felt like a professional: I knew how to use Canvas (the new instructional tool used by Culpeper schools) and I was confident in my ability to learn without a teacher physically present.
Since then, I have been in the CCHS building only a few times—to take senior photos, take the SAT, and to attend SCA Executive Council meetings—something I am lucky enough to be able to participate in from home.
My online classes differ strongly by subject. While my AP Literature and AP European History teachers might have only three assignments per week, accompanied by pages upon pages of reading, AP Statistics requires several videos to take notes from and textbook problems to practice.
I believe that the online learning option offered by the schools was definitely what was best for me—I have additional time to read, study, and prepare college applications, because I am working (for the most part) at my own pace.
In addition to the educational benefits of being at home, I have been able to be more creative in my daily routine. Quick breakfasts of cereal or toast have given way to fried eggs and homemade oatmeal bowls.
However, I understand that this is not for everyone. I already knew that I could learn without being in the classroom, but not everyone is able to do so easily. My own sister goes to school two days a week because she knows that being all-virtual would be very difficult for her, and I have several friends who chose to return in-person so as to prevent losing out on the full experience of senior year.
There has not been a “normal” school day in Culpeper for over 6 months now, and at times I wonder if I will see another one before I graduate.
I am optimistic for school this year, even if it is from behind a screen.
Riley Fay is a senior at
Culpeper County High School.
