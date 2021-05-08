Behind-the-scenes nurse suddenly thrust into spotlight

“I love taking care of my community,” Johnson said.

When the pandemic hit, the health district’s nurses set aside their normal duties to focus on fighting COVID-19.

“We conducted case management, did follow-up care with the family, provided communication for what was going on with virus cases, did a lot of education about what quarantine is and why it’s important, and delivered masks and thermometers when those items were in short supply,” Johnson said. “We all went to working seven days a week.”

The work has taken an emotional and physical toll.

“We were dealing with a lot of resistance—people don’t like to be told they have to stay home. it was challenging to get accurate information and provide the right guidance,” she said. “We mourned right along with the family when one of our patients died—we became connected with them.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson said a nurse needs to go quickly from one patient to another and not let different cases affect how you interact professionally.