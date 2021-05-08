Behind-the-scenes nurse suddenly thrust into spotlight

Karen Johnson prefers to work behind the scenes.
“If you don’t know about me, usually that means I’m doing my job right—the community is healthy and doing well,” the Culpeper County resident said last week.
But she and others in her profession were thrust into the spotlight 14 months ago as the novel coronavirus took center stage in people’s lives.
A nurse for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Johnson and a team of about 12 other public-health nurses became the first line of defense in the Culpeper region during the global health crisis, fielding calls of potential cases, walking those with COVID-19 through next steps and calling hundreds of victims’ close contacts to instruct them on quarantine guidelines.
Under normal circumstances, Johnson is the five-county health district’s immunization-action planner.
“I make sure the best practices are in place for all vaccines, oversee flu-vaccine clinics, make sure immunization rates are on track,” Johnson said. “It’s always better to take preventive action rather than reflective treatment.”
Pre-COVID, working primarily out of the district’s Orange County office, Johnson conducted in-school vaccinations and helped out with tuberculosis and rabies cases. She’s been with the state agency since December, 2014.
“I love taking care of my community,” Johnson said.
When the pandemic hit, the health district’s nurses set aside their normal duties to focus on fighting COVID-19.
“We conducted case management, did follow-up care with the family, provided communication for what was going on with virus cases, did a lot of education about what quarantine is and why it’s important, and delivered masks and thermometers when those items were in short supply,” Johnson said. “We all went to working seven days a week.”
The work has taken an emotional and physical toll.
“We were dealing with a lot of resistance—people don’t like to be told they have to stay home. it was challenging to get accurate information and provide the right guidance,” she said. “We mourned right along with the family when one of our patients died—we became connected with them.”
Johnson said a nurse needs to go quickly from one patient to another and not let different cases affect how you interact professionally.
“Sometimes, you have to take a step back and pray or meditate” to get control of emotions and find the strength to address the next task, she said. “You really need to try to do your best for each family, which means you have to focus on the overall mission and move forward.”
A single mom of two boys, aged 11 and 13, Johnson has also faced the additional challenge of schools closing and the need to oversee her sons’ online education.
While interacting with the community for her job, Johnson has been constantly worried she would carry the virus home and infect her household, adding another element of anxiety.
“I could not work from home, so it’s definitely been interesting,” Johnson said. “The critical day care they set up in our community was a lifesaver for me. I could not have done it without that.”
Johnson has served as the health district’s COVID-19 vaccine supervisor since last fall. Beforehand, she prepared to educate people about the new medicines and planned the delivery of doses, which began to arrive in December.
“My boys were very helpful—my older son, Johnathan, prepared vaccine cards with labels,” she said. “It seems like a little thing, but it was huge for me.”
As of Friday, the health district has administered 45,764 doses of Moderna vaccine at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.
“That’s a lot of shots, and a lot of vaccine cards,” Johnson said. “So every little bit of help makes a difference.”
Her 13-year-old son, Johnathan, was able to apply his hours of assistance as a community-service project through Culpeper Middle School’s Junior National Honor Society and St. Peter Catholic Church in Sperryville, where her family has worshipped since her boys were babies.
In addition to prepping vaccine cards, Johnson said she’s spent a lot of time arranging schedules for shots, answering questions, coordinating home visits for people who can’t come to a clinic, and making sure there is no waste of vaccine, among other tasks.
“Thankfully, my boys have understood we will get through this pandemic together, and it’s better to do it by helping others,” Johnson said. “If that’s the only thing I’ve taught them, maybe that’s a good thing.”
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986
