Bel Air, Md. residents ID'd in large heroin/fentanyl seizure following car crash in Culpeper

Jackson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II substances, conspiracy–distribution of schedule I/II substances, assault and battery on law enforcement, destruction of property, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, misdemeanor driving without a license, and s traffic citation for following too close.

He was held without bond eligibility at the Culpeper County Jail.

Burke was charged with intent to distribute schedule I/II substances and felony conspiracy–distribution of schedule I/II substances. She was held without bond eligibility at the Culpeper County Jail.

“The opioid crisis is still one of the biggest hurdles in our community. It only takes a few granules of fentanyl to send someone into a fatal overdose,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “This amount of fentanyl had the potential to be deadly to many people. A large seizure like this is a win for our region. I’m proud of the investigative work of our officers and Street Crimes Unit, which will continue with our federal and other regional partners.”

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Master Police Officer Chris Campbell at 540/727-3430 extension 5544 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org