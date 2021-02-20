Belmont's historic front staircase gets assist from blacksmith with deep English roots

The stone staircase descends in a curving horseshoe configuration from the front of the house. The iron railings have significant rust damage, with layers of paint built up on the decorative rosettes to the point where it was difficult to see the creative details.

Harris and Catron said a quick restoration effort is needed if the railing is to be saved. They also stressed how Ficklin, a prosperous businessman, might have acquired the railing as a visual statement of his success.

The restoration effort was put on the back burner when COVID-19 hit.

But Harris got in touch at the beginning of the year to say things were moving again. The museum had contracted with Stokes of England to repair the horseshoe staircase railing. The company had taken it down in several pieces that were being repaired in the firm’s blacksmith shop in Keswick.

I visited the shop recently to meet owner Steve Stokes and see the work in process. The sections of intricate wrought iron had already been sandblasted, and blacksmiths had begun to repair sections threatened by extensive rust.