Belmont's historic front staircase gets assist from blacksmith with deep English roots

Some stories are quick turnarounds I can share mere hours after learning the details.
Today’s story—about the removal and restoration of the “horseshoe staircase” at the front of Gari Melcher’s Home and Studio in Falmouth—is not one of those. That’s partly due to COVID-19 delays, but also because of having to digest more than a century of history.
The staircase was likely commissioned in Philadelphia around 1850. The company doing the restoration, Keswick-based Stokes of England, has done work for Prince Charles, the sultan of Oman and Patricia Kluge.
In an earlier column, I mentioned that a restored steamboat pilothouse in the Northern Neck had been voted one of Virginia’s most endangered artifacts. That brought a message from Scott Harris, the executive director of museums at the University of Mary Washington. He said the horseshoe staircase railing at Belmont was among the first artifacts to get that designation a decade or so ago.
I joined Harris and Joanna Catron, the assistant director and curator at Belmont, to examine the staircase. The wrought-iron railing was most likely installed in about 1850 by Joseph Burwell Ficklen, the owner of the estate at that time.
A news release about the project noted the railing is “a superb example of wrought-iron craftsmanship combined with the technology of cast iron that emerged in mid-19th century America. It is an architectural landmark of historical significance with no equal in the greater Fredericksburg region that encompasses Falmouth, and perhaps even in the whole of Virginia.”
The stone staircase descends in a curving horseshoe configuration from the front of the house. The iron railings have significant rust damage, with layers of paint built up on the decorative rosettes to the point where it was difficult to see the creative details.
Harris and Catron said a quick restoration effort is needed if the railing is to be saved. They also stressed how Ficklin, a prosperous businessman, might have acquired the railing as a visual statement of his success.
The restoration effort was put on the back burner when COVID-19 hit.
But Harris got in touch at the beginning of the year to say things were moving again. The museum had contracted with Stokes of England to repair the horseshoe staircase railing. The company had taken it down in several pieces that were being repaired in the firm’s blacksmith shop in Keswick.
I visited the shop recently to meet owner Steve Stokes and see the work in process. The sections of intricate wrought iron had already been sandblasted, and blacksmiths had begun to repair sections threatened by extensive rust.
Stokes explained that he and his staff were repairing all the parts they could, and making new pieces from salvaged wrought iron where they couldn’t. Stokes said his wife, an actress, played a key role in the restoration. She was working at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Stafford County and visited Belmont on a day off. She saw the damaged railing and told a staffer that it needed the sort of fixing her husband’s firm could provide.
Stokes comes from a long line of English blacksmiths that dates back to the 1600s, and learned the trade form his father, who managed projects all over the word. Stokes came to the United States to attend Episcopal High School in Alexandria, and eventually went into the family business with a forge in Keswick.
The blacksmith has worked on projects at Monticello and Montpelier, and said he was somewhat surprised that Belmont’s railing wasn’t in worse shape.
Stokes credited some of that to five layers of lead-based paint that his workers had to strip off, and to the quality of the construction. He said lead paint isn’t an option these days in the U.S., so a hard-wearing industrial enamel will be used when repairs are finished, sprayed where possible and touched up with brushes in hard-to-reach areas.
The blacksmith said his firm does lots of historic restoration for staircases and other wrought-iron pieces, and that he has enjoyed working on the Belmont project.
Before I left, Stokes shared a story about the time his firm was asked to create home fireplace tools for Colonial Williamsburg that could be sold in its gift shops.
“We made a few different ones and took them down there, and when the head of marketing came in his face just dropped,” said Stokes. “I asked what was wrong and he said he was disappointed because there were no hammer marks on them.”
The jovial blacksmith said he was astounded and “could only think of my father, who if he ever found hammer marks on work we did, would have us stay as late as it took to remove each and every one. But for this job with Williamsburg, we had to come back to the forge and put hammer marks on everything.”
It’s expected that the horseshoe staircase railing will be finished in time to be reinstalled by late spring, with masonry work also required to shore up and restore the stone steps.
Harris said contributions to the effort can be made by contacting him via email at sharris4@umw.edu. Much of the expected $60,000 cost has already been raised through private donations.
