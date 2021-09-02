Benefit ATV ride Sunday in Culpeper in memory of local 2nd grader

An ATV procession, solemn in nature, will ride on Main Street in Culpeper this Sunday in memory of a local little girl who recently died after being thrown from an all-terrain vehicle in a tragic incident in Front Royal.
Olivia Clatterbuck would have been a rising second grader at Rappahannock Elementary School. The 7-year-old passed away in the ATV crash that occurred around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 10 in Warren County.
Local businessman and community advocate Mike Scott, of Scott’s Landscaping in Culpeper, heard Olivia’s story and was moved to do something. A member of the local 540 Diggers Club, a side-by-side ATV and Utility Terrain Vehicle group, he and others rode in the child’s memory during the recent Brandy Station Volunteer Fireman’s Parade. Now, Scott wants to raise support and donations for her family.
“Her favorite colors were pink and purple,” he said in a phone call this week.
In the parade, the 540 Diggers Club sported ribbons in her favorite colors. Those participating in this weekend’s ride through town are asked to decorate their ATVs and UTVs likewise in hues of pinks and purple.
The gathering will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the parking lot at Culpeper Town Mall (near the old bowling alley) on James Madison Highway.
With a police escort, the procession will leave at noon and proceed south on Main Street to Gold’s Gym in Southgate Shopping Center on Madison Road before returning to Culpeper Town Mall.
Scott does not know Olivia or her family. But when he contacted Olivia’s mother, Amber Cooke, about the memorial ride, she supported it, he said.
“I miss her more than words can express,” Cooke said of her daughter in a message to the Star-Exponent.
“I’ll always, no matter the distance that separates us, ‘love you more,’” she said.
Cooke said she is eternally grateful to Scott for organizing the ride in memory of her daughter.
Involved in the past with supporting the CCSO Christmas Parade as well as the Blue & Red Santa Project, Scott said hosting the event for Olivia was just a natural progression of supporting community and youth.
“I am trying to reach out more to get more kids with ATVs, four-wheelers riding in memory of this little child,” he said.
There is no fee to participate, but donations to help Clatterbuck’s family are greatly appreciated. Ages 12 and younger should wear a helmet, Scott said.
“It’s out of the kindness of our hearts that we are doing it,” he said. “We hate to see anybody lose a child … it’s a sad situation. God needed a special angel—he sure got one. Now, it’s our obligation to try and help the family out.”
Olivia Clatterbuck, in addition to her mother, is survived by her father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, of Washington, Virginia, and her brothers, Jackson, Kain, Lukas and Roman.
The little girl enjoyed dance classes, softball, soccer and riding her horse. Olivia was a Brownie in Girl Scout Troop 772. She was known for her smile, sweetness and giving spirit, according to her obituary.
Jerrell Leadman, 61, of Bentonville has been charged with DUI and child endangerment in her death. According to Virginia State Police, the man was driving a 2007 Polaris side-by-side on private property, with Olivia and her brother as passengers, when it flipped over and ejected the girl from the vehicle. The 4-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.
