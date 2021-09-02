Benefit ATV ride Sunday in Culpeper in memory of local 2nd grader

Scott does not know Olivia or her family. But when he contacted Olivia’s mother, Amber Cooke, about the memorial ride, she supported it, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I miss her more than words can express,” Cooke said of her daughter in a message to the Star-Exponent.

“I’ll always, no matter the distance that separates us, ‘love you more,’” she said.

Cooke said she is eternally grateful to Scott for organizing the ride in memory of her daughter.

Involved in the past with supporting the CCSO Christmas Parade as well as the Blue & Red Santa Project, Scott said hosting the event for Olivia was just a natural progression of supporting community and youth.

“I am trying to reach out more to get more kids with ATVs, four-wheelers riding in memory of this little child,” he said.

There is no fee to participate, but donations to help Clatterbuck’s family are greatly appreciated. Ages 12 and younger should wear a helmet, Scott said.

“It’s out of the kindness of our hearts that we are doing it,” he said. “We hate to see anybody lose a child … it’s a sad situation. God needed a special angel—he sure got one. Now, it’s our obligation to try and help the family out.”