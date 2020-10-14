Bernard Cohen, lawyer who argued case that lifted ban on interracial marriage, dies at 86

Cohen and his wife of 61 years, Rae—who still lives in Spotsylvania—stayed in touch with Mildred and Richard Loving for the rest of their lives.

The Cohens attended the 1975 funeral of Richard Loving, who was killed by a drunken driver. And Rae Cohen said in 2019 that Mildred Loving asked to see her former lawyer right before her own death in 2008.

The Lovings, the court case and Bernard Cohen are commemorated in two Virginia historical markers—one in Richmond, dedicated in 2017, and one in Caroline County, dedicated in 2018.

“The people of the United States will forever be grateful to the hard work of Mr. Cohen in the landmark case of Loving v. Virginia,” said Floyd Thomas, a longtime member of the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and friend of the Lovings’ daughter, Peggy Loving Fortune.

The Lovings and their lawyer are also celebrated by interracial couples every year on Loving Day and as they go through their lives with the freedom to legally live with the person they love.

“I can’t imagine my life without him and now our daughter,” said Sabrina Vaz-Holder of Fredericksburg. “To know my marriage would have been illegal before 1968—I would definitely have been a rebel/activist.”