An 18-year-old Berryville female died following a vehicle crash with a train around midnight on Wednesday in Fauquier County. The driver is accused of fleeing from police in a stolen car.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal wreck that crash occurred at 12:22 a.m. on August 2 at at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade) in Delaplane, north of Warrenton.

A 2015 Honda Accord was traveling north on Route 17 when it came upon a railroad crossing with stopped traffic waiting for an approaching train.

The Honda crossed a centerline, went around the stopped vehicles, disregarded the railroad crossing arms, and attempted to cross the railroad tracks when it collided with an eastbound Norfolk Southern train, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Norfolk Southern train remained on the scene.

The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Jeremiah Greenfield of Winchester, suffered serious injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Honda, the 18-year-old Berryville female, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Coffey said.

A second passenger in the Honda, a 20-year-old male of Leesburg, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Honda was reported stolen out of Winchester, Coffey said. No one on the train was injured. Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation, according to Coffey.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, prior to the train wreck, the Honda Accord the suspect was driving was observed driving at 97mph in a 55mph zone on Route 17. A pursuit followed and the suspect got away for a period of time near the village of Marshall.

The deputy entered onto westbound Route 66 to search for the vehicle and took the next exit onto Free State Road. He encountered the vehicle again at the intersection of Free State Road and Grove Lane, where the driver nearly struck the deputy’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver entered onto Route 66 westbound with the deputy again in pursuit. Driving at over 115 mph, the deputy could not gain on the driver, lost sight of him near exit 23, but continued north on Highway 17 where he again terminated his pursuit considering the high rate of speed, the two-lane road, and safety of other drivers.

Continuing to search near Delaplane, the deputy located the Honda at the railroad crossing where it had struck the side of a moving train. The deputy immediately requested EMS for the driver and two passengers, extinguished a fire in the vehicle’s engine bay, and rendered first aid, according to the sheriff’s office.