Betsy Smith will seek 3rd term to Culpeper County School Board

After much thought and prayer, local church counselor Betsy Smith announced Tuesday that she would seek a third term to the Culpeper County School Board representing the Cedar Mountain District.
“I just feel like there are still things I can contribute,” she said in a phone call Tuesday. “We are in a place now where we are just doing good things and I want to stay with it.”
Among those good things of 2020 and into 2021 is near-completion of construction of the Culpeper Technical Education Center next to Germanna Community College, she said.
A wife and mother of three daughters, 57-year-old Smith said she always thought she’d get off the school board when her youngest graduated from high school.
Well, Rebekah graduates this weekend from Eastern View in the top 20, with an associate’s degree, bound for Virginia Tech.
“It’s more than that,” said Smith, of her youngest going off to college. “This is a service to the community and it’s always been about service to the community—the whole community.”
Smith, a Culpeper native and 1982 graduate of Culpeper County High School, holds a business degree from Old Dominion University.
She also attended seminary for pastoral counseling, which she did for nearly 15 years at Culpeper Baptist and Culpeper United Methodist churches.
Smith recently stepped down from her role as director of family ministries at CUMC and has gone back to school to get her master’s degree in counseling. She has been active also with Manna Ministry free lunch program of Culpeper Presbyterian Church.
Her youngest daughter, class of 2021, excelled in Culpeper public schools, completing the Mount Vista Governor’s School program, enabling her to earn college credits. Smith’s other two daughters went to Virginia Tech and ODU. Smith’s husband is also Tech alumni.
Smith’s son-in-law, Austin Pickett, teaches science at CCHS, where he is also a football coach. The family is clearly focused on education.
The past year was a challenge for many students, learning at home in less than optimal conditions during a global pandemic, Smith acknowledged.
Asked what CCPS did right during COVID-19, she said, “We had our kids in school—everyone that wanted to be—at least two days a week. As soon as the restrictions lightened up, we brought in more. When we could go from six feet to three feet we did, we tried to follow the guidelines of the government but still allow our kids to go to school.”
Smith said CCPS would be back five days a week in person for the 21-22 academic year and would still offer “Virtual Virginia,” a state online education option for local students learning from home.
She recognized many public school students would be attending summer school this year to try and “catch up” on the lost months of COVID-19 online learning.
“It will be a challenge … but we have very dedicated teachers and staff who will help them in every way that they can,” Smith said. “We know there is a learning gap because of the difficult year … our staff is pouring their hearts into figuring out how to eliminate it.”
She added she was impressed with the academic plan staff will use, noting they are also being realistic about regaining lost learning and at what pace.
“They are looking at how they are going to do that for each of the different groups, back to where they can be. How long it will take, I don’t know, but I do think it will happen,” Smith said.
Teachers will “take them where they are,” she said of summer school students at all grades and learning levels.
Smith said her own three daughters were raised in the same house with the same parents, but all learned in different ways. That will have to be the approach dealing with COVID learning loss, she said.
“What we do for one we might not do for another,” Smith said. “We have a variety of teaching styles … will do what is best for everybody.”
As of Tuesday, no other candidates had filed to run for the Cedar Mt. School Board seat. The deadline to file to run for local office is June 8.
