Betsy Smith will seek 3rd term to Culpeper County School Board

She recognized many public school students would be attending summer school this year to try and “catch up” on the lost months of COVID-19 online learning.

“It will be a challenge … but we have very dedicated teachers and staff who will help them in every way that they can,” Smith said. “We know there is a learning gap because of the difficult year … our staff is pouring their hearts into figuring out how to eliminate it.”

She added she was impressed with the academic plan staff will use, noting they are also being realistic about regaining lost learning and at what pace.

“They are looking at how they are going to do that for each of the different groups, back to where they can be. How long it will take, I don’t know, but I do think it will happen,” Smith said.

Teachers will “take them where they are,” she said of summer school students at all grades and learning levels.

Smith said her own three daughters were raised in the same house with the same parents, but all learned in different ways. That will have to be the approach dealing with COVID learning loss, she said.