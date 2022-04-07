Beulah Baptist spiffs up cemetery with new fence

Founded in 1880, Culpeper County’s Beulah Baptist Church recently dressed up its cemetery by installing a wrought-iron fence around the perimeter.

“We got together and had a can-do meeting about certain projects we wanted to complete at the church, and the fence was the first one,” the congregation’s pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Pitts, told the Star-Exponent. “It was a big thing, we wanted to give the cemetery an outline, and put American flags around the cemetery.”

Members elected to avoid putting any gates in the fence, leaving openings so that anyone who wishes to can easily enter the graveyard’s sacred ground and feel invited, he said.

“Our members are really elated,” Pitts said.

Work began in April 2021. “So many pitched in, helping install the fence and also helping to make sure the men working on the fence were fed and energized,” Pitts said.

Robert “Bo” McKinley White Sr., chairman of Beulah’s Deacon Ministry, painstakingly cleaned each stone in the cemetery, Pitts said.

“With some of the oldest ones, you couldn’t even read them before,” he said. “But after being cleaned, you can make out a lot more detail.”

On Sunday, March 27, Pitts and his wife, First Lady Marvis Pitts, gathered at the cemetery for a ribbon cutting.

“The members and visitors gathered at the cemetery in the beautiful, crisp, cold air with a spectacular view of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Marvis Pitts recalled. “Deacon Dell Hutcherson led the ceremony with prayer, followed by Pastor Kenneth Pitts doing the honors of cutting the beautiful purple ribbon that hung across the cemetery entrance.”

After the ribbon cutting, the first lady said the group assembled in the church’s Butler-Bannister Fellowship Hall to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

“Beulah Baptist Church is preparing for the next project while praying, fasting, and asking God for a miracle,” Marvis Pitts said.

The fence is among several projects that the church members voted to tackle, Pitts said. They hope to construct a pavilion next, pave the parking area and put a cornerstone on the church.

“The timeline on it all will depend on getting the funds in,” Pitts said, adding that builders for the project are already lined up. “We send out letters informing those in the community who may have an interest, and founding members of the church who may be out of state, letting them know about our projects and requesting donations.”

After more than a year of virtual meetings, the congregation returned to in-person services last April, around Easter.

“But we still offer the virtual option,” Pitts said. “We have learned through the pandemic to do church differently, and things will never be as they were.”

Beulah Baptist Church was formed in 1880, when baptized African American believers who resided in the area joined together to worship in an old log school building. In 1908, the congregation held services at a different location, which burned down. The present building at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville was erected in 1961.

