Beyond first cases, Culpeper public schools won't say much about COVID-19 results

Students and staff in the same classroom or seated within 6 to 8 feet of the student while in the school’s cafeteria received notification of “specific exposure,” Houck said. That means these persons were in the same room, but are still at low risk, he said.

When a positive case affects a division department, letters of “general” exposure” or “specific exposure” are sent to employees who work in the infected employee’s building, Houck said Thursday.

The Rappahanock-Rapidan Health District confirmed the test results for the student and employees, he said.

Only the first case in a school building or CCPS department will prompt a “general exposure” report (see attached example) to staff members and students’ parents, Houck said.

“Once every school has its first case, we will cease ‘general notifications,’ ” he said. “The purpose of the ‘general notification’ is to have people practice disease-prevention measures. It loses its effect over time.

“We will send ‘specific exposure’ letters to students and staff assigned to the same room (or bus) as an infected person each time that occurs,” Houck added. “I will not be advising the press of these letters.”