BEYOND THE SCRUBS: Meet a new surgeon in Culpeper

Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, strives to provide quality, comprehensive health care to the Culpeper community with its team of talented medical professionals.
The Culpeper Star-Exponent will occasionally publish the hospital’s “Beyond the Scrubs” column, a new feature.
Here, you can get to know one of its providers, Dr. Tiffany Stoddard, who recently started seeing patients at UVA Surgical Services, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System’s Culpeper Medical Center.
What is your background?I’m from the small town of Gray Court, S.C., and I received my undergraduate degree in biology from Furman University. I always thought I wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon because I was a student trainer in high school, but during my third year at the Medical University of South Carolina, I chose to pursue general surgery instead. I then completed my residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Why did you choose to focus on minimally invasive techniques?
After residency, I was given the opportunity to do a one-year fellowship in minimally invasive (laparoscopic) surgery. This allowed me to work on more advanced cases and gave me valuable additional experience. I was intrigued.
What classifies a surgery as minimally invasive?
Laparoscopic surgeries involve making small incisions, then placing trocars (or ports) that the camera and instruments pass through. This type of surgery offers benefits such as less pain, lower risk of complications and shorter recoveries for patients when compared to open surgeries.
What kinds of conditions do you treat?
I treat gallstones, cholecystitis, appendicitis, endocrine glands (i.e., issues with the thyroid parathyroid and adrenal glands), hernias and some cancers with laparoscopic surgery. Upper endoscopies (EGD) and colonoscopies are also staples in my practice. I am passionate about the importance of colon-cancer screenings, and colonoscopy is the best method to screen for colon cancer.
Do you have a favorite type of surgery to perform?
I enjoy the way laparoscopic surgery melds speed with complexity. My favorite surgery is laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair, which treats a hernia where soft tissue is bulging through a weak area in the groin. It may seem simple because I only need to make three small incisions and insert a piece of mesh, but this is actually considered advanced laparoscopy and requires a good understanding of anatomy.
What attracted you to the Culpeper area and Culpeper Medical Center?
After completing my residency, I knew I wanted to remain in the area. I applied to Culpeper Medical Center specifically because of its great reputation and because I am attracted to community hospitals. Community hospitals tend to offer more versatility as far as the services I can provide. I’ve also found that the people are very friendly, and it’s easier to get to know the local community. I’m excited to live and work in Culpeper.
What do you hope to accomplish as a surgeon?
I’d like to help as many people as possible. I like that surgery allows me to fix people’s problems.
What are your hopes for the future of medicine, and surgery in particular?
For medicine in general, I hope we can improve access to healthcare for many. I spent a year traveling to perform surgeries in small towns with limited access to services, and I noticed that they often didn’t have the materials I need to do advanced procedures. I hope to see more access and more versatility across the country.
In surgery, I want a push to figure out better ways to minimize complications and find the right procedures for the right patients with good outcomes.
What would your patients be surprised to learn about you?
I sing. During college, I routinely sang the national anthem at women’s basketball games.
For more information about services available through UVA Surgical Services, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System’s Culpeper Medical Center, please visit NovantHealthUVA.org/clinic-locations/uva-surgical-services.
