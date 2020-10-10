BEYOND THE SCRUBS: Meet a new surgeon in Culpeper

What do you hope to accomplish as a surgeon?

I’d like to help as many people as possible. I like that surgery allows me to fix people’s problems.

What are your hopes for the future of medicine, and surgery in particular?

For medicine in general, I hope we can improve access to healthcare for many. I spent a year traveling to perform surgeries in small towns with limited access to services, and I noticed that they often didn’t have the materials I need to do advanced procedures. I hope to see more access and more versatility across the country.

In surgery, I want a push to figure out better ways to minimize complications and find the right procedures for the right patients with good outcomes.

What would your patients be surprised to learn about you?

I sing. During college, I routinely sang the national anthem at women’s basketball games.

For more information about services available through UVA Surgical Services, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System’s Culpeper Medical Center, please visit NovantHealthUVA.org/clinic-locations/uva-surgical-services.

Dr. Tiffany Stoddard is an orthopedic surgeon with Culpeper Medical Center.