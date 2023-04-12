A bicyclist died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal wreck that occurred at 7:44 a.m. on April 11 at on Route 257 (Ottobine Rd) just east of Route 745 (Martin Miller Rd).

A bicyclist was traveling east on Rt. 257 when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, also traveling east, according to a release Wednesday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The bicyclist, Kenneth W. Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, Va., died while in transport to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old female of Rockingham, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.