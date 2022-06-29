Bicyclists witness 'American spirit, reborn' on 9/11 trail

A group of bicyclists set out from the Pentagon earlier this month with two goals: to honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and to spread word about a bike trail that connects all three sites where planes went down that day in 2001.

The riders met those objectives, but also discovered something else along their 1,300-mile path that runs through seven states.

“The townspeople we met were just amazing, how they honored us for honoring the people of 9/11,” said Annette MacDougall, a former Stafford County teacher who lives in Oregon and jumped at the chance to return to the East Coast. “It was this mission that brought me out from Portland.”

Thirteen cyclists completed the entire 9/11 National Memorial Trail during a 23-day ride this month that ended in the rain on Monday at the same place it started, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Another 13 riders completed portions of the ride.

At least one-third of the participants were current or former residents of the Fredericksburg region or have a local connection. That includes David Brickley, a former delegate, director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the owner of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail in King George County. He first envisioned the concept of a national 9/11 trail in the days following the attacks and wanted to connect the dots between existing greenways and parks with the three sites impacted by terrorists who hijacked four commercial airliners.

That includes the Pentagon, the World Trade Center in New York City and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers of Flight 93 brought down the plane to keep it from crashing into another building in Washington.

While there have been other bike rides since the 9/11 National Memorial Trail started coming together, this one was momentous for two reasons, Brickley said Monday. It marked the largest group to complete the entire trail and the first organized trek after President Joe Biden signed legislation in October, formally designating it a federal trail.

“We experienced the hospitality and cordiality and friendliness of everyone as we went through, from town to town and state to state,” Brickley said. “People learned a lot about the 9/11 trail, which was great, and we made a tremendous amount of friends along the way. This was a great trip, it really was.”

He also praised avid bicyclists Bruce and Vikki White of Spotsylvania County, who organized the trek just as they’ve done similar excursions each summer for about two decades. He reached out to various members of a group that likes to call themselves the “On The Hill Gang” and whose riders range in age from 62 to 78.

The Whites rode the entire course by car first, mapping out the distance to be covered in each day as well as stops they’d make and hotels where they’d sleep. Then, Bruce White, 64, and A.D. Carson, a 70-year-old from Milwaukee, came up with turn-by-turn navigation—which Carson paired with a riding app so the cyclists could get the audio cues from their phones, mounted on handlebars. The men developed online schedules of the entire trip, mapping out for each day how many miles would be covered and how steep the climbs would be, and Bruce White passed out daily papers or “cue sheets,” as well.

“They did all this reconnaissance work ahead of time. It was just incredible detail,” said Ed Dobyns, a Fredericksburg resident who did the first leg of the trip from the Pentagon to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

It was in the mid-50s and spitting rain the morning the riders headed to Shanksville. At the museum, a park ranger spoke about the 40 passengers on board—he knew them all by name and had met some of their relatives, Dobyns said. The ranger weaved their personal stories into the timeline of what happened on 9/11 and it was “a gut-wrenching emotional presentation,” Dobyns said.

“The whole group was in tears after he talked, before we even walked into the museum,” he added.

But it wasn’t the only time the cyclists would experience emotions like that or feel goosebumps, Bruce White said. While the journey started out as a trek from one 9/11 site to another, it became something else, he said.

“It gained a personality as we went around all these small communities,” he said. “We met mayors, we got escorted through towns, we met bicycle clubs. That was the biggest thing that I didn’t expect, the personality, the human compassion that everybody gave us all through the ride.”

The group met plenty of people impacted by the terrorists attacks, including those at O’Hara’s Bar and Grill in New York City near Ground Zero. There, firefighters talked about the hundreds of buddies they lost in the towers and gave the cyclists a personalized tour of the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center.

But the riders also met people in towns and cities where closures of coal mines or steel plants created a different kind of tragedy. Bruce White said the group saw the same kind of resilience, in the aftermath of 9/11 or an economic downturn.

“You’d see success stories that kind of come out of the ashes in the communities that just were destroyed when their backbone of commerce was taken from them,” he said. “All these little communities that have had their own little tragedies still, they persevere. It’s like the American spirit, reborn.”