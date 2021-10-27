Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?

Each candidate has raised more than $58 million in the election so far, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. The combined $117 million raised nearly doubled the previous record for a Virginia governor’s election. Youngkin, a wealthy former private equity executive, has lent his campaign $20 million from his personal fortune, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

McAuliffe’s team decided long ago to devote the bulk of his fundraising haul to a message focused on national issues—specifically, Trump—instead of his accomplishments while governor, which included a strong state economy and a surge in funding for education. McAuliffe often mentions such governing accomplishments at his events on the campaign trail, but his television commercials, which is how most voters interact with the campaign, have most recently been aimed at tying Youngkin to Trump and the GOP’s push to curtail abortion rights.

Easter said it remains to be seen whether Democrats can still win by embracing an anti-Trump message now that he is no longer in office.

“I’ll know Nov. 3,” she said.

Some issues in the race have been out of McAuliffe’s control.