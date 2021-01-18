Biden taps Virginia's Jewel Bronaugh as USDA deputy secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Jewel Hairston Bronaugh, Virginia’s commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, to serve as deputy secretary of agriculture in his administration.

Bronaugh, a former agriculture dean at Virginia State University, would become the first African American to serve in the position. Her appointment could help Biden overcome public reservations Black farmers expressed over his appointment of Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary, the same role the former Iowa governor held for two terms under President Barack Obama.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who appointed Bronaugh as state agriculture commissioner in May 2018, said she has been “a true leader—promoting the agency’s core mission while taking on new challenges, including our COVID-19 pandemic response and farmer mental health, focusing economic development to improve food access in underserved communities, and engaging youth in the field of agriculture.”

Her appointment is the most prominent of Virginians with Richmond-area ties picked by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for jobs in the new administration that will take power on Wednesday.

Lawrence Jackson, a Richmond native, has been chosen as the official photographer for Harris, who will become the first woman and person of color to serve as vice president.

