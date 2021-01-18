Biden taps Virginia's Jewel Bronaugh as USDA deputy secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Jewel Hairston Bronaugh, Virginia’s commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, to serve as deputy secretary of agriculture in his administration.
Bronaugh, a former agriculture dean at Virginia State University, would become the first African American to serve in the position. Her appointment could help Biden overcome public reservations Black farmers expressed over his appointment of Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary, the same role the former Iowa governor held for two terms under President Barack Obama.
Gov. Ralph Northam, who appointed Bronaugh as state agriculture commissioner in May 2018, said she has been “a true leader—promoting the agency’s core mission while taking on new challenges, including our COVID-19 pandemic response and farmer mental health, focusing economic development to improve food access in underserved communities, and engaging youth in the field of agriculture.”
Her appointment is the most prominent of Virginians with Richmond-area ties picked by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for jobs in the new administration that will take power on Wednesday.
Lawrence Jackson, a Richmond native, has been chosen as the official photographer for Harris, who will become the first woman and person of color to serve as vice president.
Jackson previously worked as a staff photographer in the White House under Obama, but began his career as a photo intern at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and then became a staff photographer at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, where he worked from 1991 to 2000 before working for The Associated Press from 2000 to 2009.
“Great shooter, nice guy,” said Bob Brown, senior photographer at The Times-Dispatch. “He’ll do a super job of recording some serious history!”
Bronaugh served as executive director of the Virginia Farm Services Agency for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She also is the former dean of the Virginia State University College of Agriculture and executive director of the Center for Agricultural Research, Engagement and Outreach at the historically Black university in Ettrick in Chesterfield County.
As state agriculture commissioner, Bronaugh created the Farmer Stress and Mental Health Task Force to help farmers and their families. She also helped to create the Virginia Food Access and Investment Fund Grant Program to find ways to expand access to grocery stores and sources of healthy food in the historically underserved communities.
She also helped to establish the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture Career Development Scholarship Program to give minority students opportunities to study national agricultural policy development.
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring said Bronaugh has done “an outstanding job” in advancing the interests of agriculture, still the state’s top industry.
“There is no question she will serve our great nation with distinction,” Ring said.