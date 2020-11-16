 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden: Trump failure to share COVID-19 plans stymying business
0 comments

Biden: Trump failure to share COVID-19 plans stymying business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater on Monday in Delaware.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Joe Biden says the outgoing Trump administration’s failure to share specific plans on combating the coronavirus pandemic is stymying American businesses’ abilities to find ways to grow and survive in challenging circumstances.

Biden said during a speech Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, that “the sooner we have access to the administration’s distribution plan, the sooner this transition will smoothly move forward.” Specifics that the administration has withheld, Biden said, like vaccine distribution, could help “small businesses and entrepreneurs that are the backbone of our communities but are teetering on the edge.”

Biden says he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had an “encouraging” virtual meeting with nine leaders of some of the country’s largest labor unions like the AFL-CIO and corporations, including Microsoft and Target. Biden says the leaders “all agree that means rallying the country behind a national strategy with robust public health measures.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kids visit Santa with face masks, plastic shields

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News