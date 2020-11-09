Biden unveils COVID-19 advisory board members

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled Monday members of his COVID-19 advisory board and it includes Rick Bright, a former Trump administration whistleblower who resigned amid allegations his early warnings over the pandemic were ignored.

The task force, a group of public health experts — almost all doctors — will offer guidance to Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their coronavirus staff as they prepare to take over the presidency. The board's composition could be an indicator of the Biden administration's intent to follow a more science-based coronavirus approach.

"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said in a statement on his transition website. "The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations."