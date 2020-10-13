 Skip to main content
Big delays expected on Interstate 95 in Stafford overnight Tuesday
Big delays expected on Interstate 95 in Stafford overnight Tuesday

Traffic on southbound Interstate-95 near U.S. 17 in Stafford County inches past ongoing construction on the Express Lanes extension.

 Peter Cihelka/Free Lance-Star

Expect major delays on southbound Interstate 95 Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon as crews prepare for a traffic shift at the U.S. 17 overpass in Stafford County.

The lane closures will be in place for 19 hours while crews mill, pave and stripe a new overpass, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT suggests drivers avoid that area of I–95 from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday. All northbound lanes of I–95 will remain open during the work.

When the work is finished Wednesday afternoon, traffic will be shifted onto the overpass in the median of I-95. That overpass will eventually serve the through lanes on the Rappahannock River crossing lanes.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

