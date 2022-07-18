Bill Chase, Culpeper's longest-serving supervisor, dies at age 85

A matter-of-fact icon of the local democratic process who gave more than half of his life to government service, 10-time former Culpeper Board of Supervisors Chairman William Clark “Bill” Chase Jr. of Stevensburg died July 14 at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was 85.

Chase was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, of 50-plus years, and a grandson, William Chase V.

Chase is survived by four children, William “Bo” Chase IV, Jane Chase Neal, Elizabeth Chase, Kerr Chase, a sister, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

“He was strict, but always fair. He loved us all dearly, do anything for us, and he did, a good dad,” said Bo Chase in a phone call Monday.

With 39 years on the board, from 1982-2021, Bill Chase was the county’s longest-serving supervisor. He was also farmer respected county-wide for always telling it like it is.

Chase was dedicated to community service, including seven years on the county planning commission. He was a Vietnam veteran, an officer with the U.S. Army Rangers who received four bronze stars and a Purple Heart.

Chase was born in Clearfield, Pa., where his father was a small-town country lawyer who made his son work in the coal mines over the summers during high school.

After high school, Chase attended Sullivan Prep school in Washington D.C. and West Point. He was commissioned as officer with the Class of 1960, and remained in the service until medically retiring in 1975, when he moved to Culpeper to farm—beef cattle, horses and the occasional pig. Chase was also former longtime president of Potts Run Coal Co.

Current Board Chairman Gary Deal met Chase in the early days through tennis.

“He was an avid tennis player and had his entire family playing the sport. He was a good player, competitive, and always enjoyed the camaraderie of the people he played with,” Deal said.

Deal said Monday he considered Chase a role model and had much respect for him.

“He served his country with valor, and then came to Culpeper and served our community with passion, honesty, and confident candid leadership I will miss Mr. Chase.

Bo Chase answered about his father’s legacy.

“Caring for his fellow citizens, neighbors, constituents, brothers in the Army, family, friends,” he said.

Mr. Chase never talked much about his time in Vietnam, said his son. In early 2019, the longtime supervisor released a book about his military service, “The Making of a Soldier.”

Bo recalled, “December 10 was always a hard day for my father…that was the day he lost his counterpart to Vietcong…Maj Towel stepped in front of him, took a bullet for him. It was a hard memory of dad’s, I don’t think it was something he ever get over.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia passed a commendation in 2020 recognizing Chase.

Asked at the time what keeps him going, in terms of his board service, straight-talking Chase said he stays at it to deal with the day-to-day issues that never stop. Chase added there were times during the past 43 years when he had hoped others from his Stevensburg would step forward to take his place on the board.

“They were too smart to get on,” he said, “and they are gone now.”

Chase credited area farmers for getting him elected to the board again and again, saying it was always his primary aim for Culpeper to remain an agricultural county.

What kept Chase going, subjecting himself to public scrutiny election after election?

“Dad was just a very loyal public servant,” Bo Chase said. “One of the things that helped him a lot was the fact that he took every telephone call from anybody who had a problem even it wasn’t his district—it was never a bad time for a telephone call. He would listen to the people involved and talk on their behalf. He helped out a lot of people.”

The family will receive friends on 5-8 p.m. this Friday, July 22 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 in the auditorium at at Eastern View High School in Culpeper. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at EVHS with the Rev. Patrick Lane officiating.

Interment will be at Mitchell's Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 12229 Mitchell Rd., Mitchells, Va. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524 and Culpeper County Sheriff's Office.