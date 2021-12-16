Bill Howell, former Virginia House speaker, endorses Reeves for Congress

Former Speaker of the Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell is backing state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his election bid for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District seat, Reeves announced Thursday.
“I’ve watched him as he has served in the Virginia Senate and am confident he has the integrity and skills to be an exemplary member of the House of Representatives,” Howell said of Reeves in a statement released by the Reeves campaign.
Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, announced last week that he is running for the proposed 10th Congressional District seat.
Earlier, Reeves campaigned to be the GOP nominee for the 7th Congressional District, but he switched gears when the Virginia Supreme Court’s special masters proposed redistricting that could move the 7th nearly 50 miles away from U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s home in Henrico County.
“I’m so honored to have the endorsement of Speaker Howell, and to have had him as the featured guest at my campaign kickoff event,” Reeves said Thursday. “He is a dear friend, and was a mentor to me back when I first got elected to the state Senate. I’ve learned so much from his leadership.”
Howell, a Stafford County resident, served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1992 to 2018, and was speaker of the House from 2003 to 2018.
On Dec. 14, Howell was the featured speaker at Reeve’s campaign kickoff party, which drew a crowd of over 200 people, the campaign said.
In recent weeks, Reeves has also been endorsed by Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe; state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
A small business owner, Reeves is a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and a former Prince William County narcotics detective.
He represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).
Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.