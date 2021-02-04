Bill to rename Jefferson Davis Highway passes Virginia House

An effort to rename Jefferson Davis Highway has cleared one more hurdle.

The bill introduced by Del. Josh Cole last month to remove the name of the President of the Confederacy from U.S. 1 in Virginia and rename it Emancipation Highway passed the House of Delegates on Wednesday with a 70–28 vote.

All 55 Democrats in the House voted in favor of the renaming, while 15 Republicans also supported the bill, including Del. Nick Freitas, whose district includes Orange County, Madison County and part of Culpeper County.

Cole said he expects the bill to head to the Senate in the next week or two. If the senate passes the bill, it would head to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.

“We’re really excited that this has passed with bipartisan support, which means people realize it’s time we get rid of that terrible history in celebrating that terrible name,” Cole said.

Cole initially planned to introduce a bill to rename U.S. 1 as Loving Memorial Highway in honor of Caroline County couple Richard and Mildred Loving, who filed a lawsuit that successfully overturned laws against interracial marriage in 1967.