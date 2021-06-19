Black Father's Day brunch to end Freedom Week in Culpeper

During Saturday’s Juneteenth Jubilee celebration at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper, Makiyah Dinkens greets a visitor to the booth for her business, Kutee Glam, selling lip gloss, bangles, lashes and other beauty items on Facebook.

About 50 people showed up to the event that marks the end of slavery in 1865 for African Americans, which became a federal holiday this week.

The Jubilee Saturday afternoon was part of a series of Freedom Week activities organized by Brianna Reaves and Brandon Miles, which will culminate Sunday afternoon, June 20, with a Black Father’s Day Brunch at 1 p.m. To be held at The Refinery on West Culpeper Street, RSVP is required at eventbrite.com.

“If you know a Black Father in the area, tell him that Sunday is all about HIM!” event publicity states. “We invite all Black Fathers and their children (middle school and up) to attend our Black Fathers Brunch for Father’s Day and Juneteenth.”

Look for an article about Culpeper’s Juneteenth Jubilee in an upcoming print edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent, and online at starexponent.com.