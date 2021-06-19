 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Father's Day brunch to end Freedom Week in Culpeper
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Black Father's Day brunch to end Freedom Week in Culpeper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper gathers for Juneteenth

At Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper, Makiyah Dinkens greets a visitor to the booth for her business, Kutee Glam, selling lipgloss, bangles, lashes and other beauty items online.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

During Saturday’s Juneteenth Jubilee celebration at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper, Makiyah Dinkens greets a visitor to the booth for her business, Kutee Glam, selling lip gloss, bangles, lashes and other beauty items on Facebook.

About 50 people showed up to the event that marks the end of slavery in 1865 for African Americans, which became a federal holiday this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jubilee Saturday afternoon was part of a series of Freedom Week activities organized by Brianna Reaves and Brandon Miles, which will culminate Sunday afternoon, June 20, with a Black Father’s Day Brunch at 1 p.m. To be held at The Refinery on West Culpeper Street, RSVP is required at eventbrite.com.

“If you know a Black Father in the area, tell him that Sunday is all about HIM!” event publicity states. “We invite all Black Fathers and their children (middle school and up) to attend our Black Fathers Brunch for Father’s Day and Juneteenth.”

Look for an article about Culpeper’s Juneteenth Jubilee in an upcoming print edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent, and online at starexponent.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News