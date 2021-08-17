Black Revolutionary War patriot to be honored in Culpeper

A free man of color, with deep ties to Culpeper County and one of its most prominent families, served honorably in the American Revolution, though that service is lesser known.

William Clarke (1758-1827) will be duly acknowledged this weekend for his patriotic service—some 245 year later.

The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution along with the state organization will dedicate a marker to the Revolutionary War veteran at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Madden Family Cemetery.

Culpeper Minute Man Chapter President Charles Jameson helped lead the tribute to one of America’s first veterans.

“I feel really good about it going back and looking at all the history I never knew,” he said in a phone call Tuesday.

“My question now is why was this not included in American history?”

Clarke was born in York County to John Clarke, a free person of mixed white and Black ancestry, and Judith, a white servant of Joshua Slade. He later made an oath in 1812 in Culpeper County that he had served as a soldier in the colonial war against England.