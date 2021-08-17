Black Revolutionary War patriot to be honored in Culpeper

A free man of color, with deep ties to Culpeper County and one of its most prominent families, served honorably in the American Revolution, though that service is lesser known.
William Clarke (1758-1827) will be duly acknowledged this weekend for his patriotic service—some 245 year later.
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution along with the state organization will dedicate a marker to the Revolutionary War veteran at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Madden Family Cemetery.
Culpeper Minute Man Chapter President Charles Jameson helped lead the tribute to one of America’s first veterans.
“I feel really good about it going back and looking at all the history I never knew,” he said in a phone call Tuesday.
“My question now is why was this not included in American history?”
Clarke was born in York County to John Clarke, a free person of mixed white and Black ancestry, and Judith, a white servant of Joshua Slade. He later made an oath in 1812 in Culpeper County that he had served as a soldier in the colonial war against England.
Clarke enlisted in the 15th Virginia Regiment in 1775 or 1776, according to Jameson’s research. In 1780, the soldier returned to Virginia for supplies and on the way encountered Col. John Jameson, commander of the Culpeper Minutemen.
Clarke remained in Jameson’s service until the end of the war.
Charles Jameson, a Vietnam veteran who attended Carver Regional High School in Culpeper, is descended from Col. John Jameson’s brother, David.
Five years ago, Charles Jameson became the first African-American to be inducted into the SAR Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. Uncovering the lesser known history of Black American patriots has been his passion since.
Col. John Jameson, a Culpeper circuit court clerk, is famous for helping to thwart Benedict Arnold’s 1780 plot to capture and destroy West Point. And William Clarke was apparently present when British spy John Andre—who was relaying Arnold’s messages betraying the colonists—was captured and delivered to Col. Jameson for transfer.
William Clarke was also present at the Battles of Monmouth and Germantown. Col. Jameson spoke of him in very high regard, according to accounts from his brother, David Jameson. After the war, Clarke returned to Culpeper and in 1795 married Hannah Peters, of Stafford.
He was listed as a free man of color in the 1810 U.S. Census in Culpeper. Clark subsequently travelled with his family to Ohio to visit his wife’s mother. A memorial stone commemorating his service in the American Revolution was later placed in Patriot Square in Grandview Cemetery in Ross County, Ohio.
William Clarke returned to Virginia and applied for his pension in 1818 and 1820 in the Culpeper Courthouse, according to records.
He is believed to rest in the Madden Family Cemetery near Lignum, in Culpeper County. Clarke’s daughter, Kitty, was the wife of Willis Madden (1799-1879).
The Maddens were one of Virginia’s most prosperous free antebellum Black families, according to the University of Virginia Library, which holds a collection of original papers. Local historians believe their family burial ground was a community cemetery, open to families of color of the time for interment.
Willis Madden by 1835 had purchased nearly 90 acres upon which he built a home, tavern, and general store. Over the next 30 years, he became a moderately prosperous tavern keeper and farmer, according to UVA Library.
Madden’s Tavern was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
Kitty Clarke Madden died in the mid-1860s, according to “Seasons of War,” by Daniel E. Sutherland, published 1995 by The Free Press.
“She had been something of an aristocrat, born free and the daughter of William Clarke, a Revolutionary soldier. She had been five years younger than Willis, five inches shorter … and lighter in color,” Sutherland wrote.
A granite marker to her father, an American patriot, will be placed this Saturday next to an existing monument to Kitty and Willis. The VASSAR Color Guard will present the colors at the presentation ending with a musket salute.
“The public is invited to see this colorful and dignified tribute,” Jameson said.
The cemetery is located at 23512 Maddens Tavern Rd., Elkwood.
