Blackmail, other threats part of alleged sexual abuse in a Stafford fire department

The man who has accused a Stafford County fire official of child molestation told authorities he was threatened and blackmailed to allow the attacks to continue, court records show.
Gerald Samuel Moore, 28, was the chief of the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department in Stafford County when he was arrested last week on three counts of forcible sodomy. The charges stem from incidents in 2016 when Moore was a volunteer with the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the victim met with Stafford Detective J.G. Wright on Oct. 22 to discuss repeated alleged sexual encounters he had with Moore during the summer and fall of 2016, when the victim was 17.
He told Wright that Moore had befriended him after a graduation in Fauquier County that year and purchased alcohol for him. He reported that the first sexual assault occurred at a home in Remington where he was dog sitting.
After the two consumed alcohol, the victim told Wright that he passed out. The victim reported that when he woke up, he was naked and tied to a bed and Moore was standing there holding a digital camera.
He said he was shown pictures of he and Moore engaged in various sex acts, and said Moore told him that if he said anything about the incidents he would make the photos public and "ruin him."
Wright wrote that the victim said he was intimidated by the threats and was sexually abused more than 20 times over a several-month period. Most of the assaults occurred at the Hartwood fire station at 67 Hartwood Road in Stafford, the affidavit states.
The victim, now an adult, told Wright that the attacks occurred in what he described as the "chief's room" at the fire station. He said Moore always reminded him to keep quiet about what had been going on or face the possibility of leaked pictures or physical harm.
The victim reported being shown pornographic images of other young males in situations similar to his.
Moore went on to become the chief of the Brooke station, where there is a private office behind a locked door. The search warrant allowed police to search the Brooke station on Andrew Chapel Road for possible evidence.
Moore is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He has been put on administrative leave by the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
