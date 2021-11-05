Blackmail, other threats part of alleged sexual abuse in a Stafford fire department

The man who has accused a Stafford County fire official of child molestation told authorities he was threatened and blackmailed to allow the attacks to continue, court records show.

Gerald Samuel Moore, 28, was the chief of the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department in Stafford County when he was arrested last week on three counts of forcible sodomy. The charges stem from incidents in 2016 when Moore was a volunteer with the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the victim met with Stafford Detective J.G. Wright on Oct. 22 to discuss repeated alleged sexual encounters he had with Moore during the summer and fall of 2016, when the victim was 17.

He told Wright that Moore had befriended him after a graduation in Fauquier County that year and purchased alcohol for him. He reported that the first sexual assault occurred at a home in Remington where he was dog sitting.

After the two consumed alcohol, the victim told Wright that he passed out. The victim reported that when he woke up, he was naked and tied to a bed and Moore was standing there holding a digital camera.