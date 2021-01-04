Blessings: '21 New Year baby in Culpeper is a boy

Ace Mack is Culpeper’s New Year baby, arriving in the early morning hours of 2021.

The baby boy was born at 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the Family Birth Center at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center to his parents, Susan and Brandon Mack.

Ace, whose family’s hometown is Culpeper, weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18.9 inches long at birth, according to a hospital news release. Dr. Matthew Kucia, MD delivered the baby boy and the delivering nurse was Tarah Stanley, RN.

Ace comes into an established family as the baby of five children. He has three older brothers: 9-year-old Kayden, 6-year-old Jacoby and 5-year-old Nixon and a sister, 3-year-old Reese.

The Novant Health Women’s Institute gave the Mack family a welcome basket celebrating a bouncing New Year blessing.

Culpeper Medical Center ended 2020 with a record high number of deliveries at 534 babies born in the Birth Center. Novant Health UVA Health System was especially excited to usher in 2021 with the birth of baby Ace, according to the release.

For information about the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, see NovantHealthUVA.org/women.