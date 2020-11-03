Blue and red: Culpeper voters remark on Election 2020

Election Day in Culpeper County felt like a breeze with so many people having already voted prior to polls opening at 6 a.m.
Several precincts reported 50 percent or more of voters casting ballots in the six weeks leading up to decision day, making the process smooth, easy and speedy for those who chose to wait until Tuesday.
There were no reports of voter suppression or intimidation and an air of courtesy was evident.
“Culpeper PD is pleased and unsurprised to share that we had no reported issues at the four polling stations in town,” Officer Julia Cole said in a statement Tuesday night. “Peace and civility were maintained as citizens exercised one of our most fundamental rights, the right to vote.”
Voting was steady in Culpeper County, but not overwhelming throughout the 13-hour day.
The weather was sunny, breezy and in the 60s and turnout was steady and high, as is seen in most presidential elections. Some 75 percent of registered active voters in the county’s largest precinct, West Fairfax in town, had cast ballots by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, including early votes.
The 2016 presidential election in Culpeper County saw 75 percent voter turnout with 60 percent of residents voting for Donald Trump. Four years later, local support for the incumbent was obvious.
After-work voters continued to stream into the West Fairfax voting site at Culpeper United Methodist Church as it got dark and polls neared closing. Some voters were especially reticent to share about their voting experience, while others were open.
Voter Tim Hollomon, dressed in his uniform from a local concrete plant, came from work to vote. He supported Trump, but said he would live with the results of the election either way.
Speaking about Trump, the town voter said, “I like his policies, I like what he’s done. I’ve seen a long list of accomplishments and for (Democratic nominee Joe) Biden, they’ve got a good point, he’s been in office for 47 years and I don’t really see any kind of record that would reflect what he’s done. Just another career politician that blows a lot of smoke.”
Hollomon supported the Republican ticket all the way, including Nick Freitas for Congress.
“I don’t know a lot about (incumbent Rep. Abigail) Spanberger—don’t know her track record. I’m a Second Amendment guy, so Nick Freitas speaks to me in that regard,” he said.
Alfred Pollard voted for the Democratic ticket, including Biden.
“I think he’s the better man,” he said. “I think Biden’s going to win,” Pollard added, “That’s what I’m hoping.”
Decked out in red, white and blue garb from head to toe, Andrew and Lisa Fletcher left no doubt regarding which way they voted after exiting Alum Spring Baptist Church in the Catalpa District.
“Today is a day for the silent majority to speak out for the sake of everyone’s future in this country,” Andrew Fletcher said. “There’s a very vocal minority that has been louder than anyone else, and I feel like those people need to go back and learn about the Constitution and the true history of our nation. People like President Trump and [7th District congressional candidate] Nick Freitas will continue to work hard at restoring and maintaining American values.”
“I’m happy that [Election Day] has come and I’ve cast my vote,” Lisa Fletcher said, “but I won’t be truly satisfied until President Trump is announced as the winner tonight.”
At another Catalpa District polling place, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Ana Arevalo had a different take on things.
“We’ve got to vote Trump out now,” she proclaimed. “The way he’s divided this country over the last four years has been awful to see, but I think Biden and [Kamala] Harris can put the pieces back together.”
Outside the Jefferson District’s Hazel River Church location, 89-year-old Korean War veteran Bill Sterling said the voting process was as streamlined as he’s ever seen. Regardless of which way voters leaned on Tuesday, he stressed that “showing up is always the most important thing.”
“I’m just so happy at 89 years of age to still be able to get out and vote,” Sterling said, tears welling up in his eyes. “People need to understand how important it is to exercise their right to vote. If we don’t take advantage of the rights that freedom affords us, then none of us should be so blessed.”
Town voter Patty Emch, a local nurse, felt the election was going to be very, very close.
“I think we are going to be surprised,” she said Tuesday evening, outside the Methodist Church. “I think Biden has swayed a lot of people, but it’s hard to say. I voted for Trump, but I wasn’t sure how to go. He’s a strange dude, but he’s been kind of good for the country.”
She said the pandemic was a big voting issue for her, noting it had resulted in her being furloughed for a time from her job at a local hospital.
Nearly 51 percent of active voters registered in Culpeper County’s Pearl Sample voting precinct had already voted early when polls opened at 6 a.m. Before noon, another 532 Pearl Sample voters had cast ballots for the first time ever at The Carver Center on U.S. Route 15.
A former regional high school for Black students during segregation, the center replaced the former voting site in the REC office, which remain closed to the public due to the pandemic.
“We lucked out,” said Chief Officer of the Election Joan Proctor of so many people voting early. “Usually on a presidential election, there’s no time to breathe.”
The pace was steady, but not crowded in one of Culpeper’s southernmost precincts. Forty people were lined up at 6 a.m. when polls opened, Proctor said, and a total of 82 voters went through in the first half-hour.
“It’s been a good day – no upset people, not upset with the new venue or anything,” she said.
Something no other polling precinct in Culpeper County offered on Tuesday was a voting exhibit in the Carver 4-County Museum inside the school. Carver alumnus Jane Pollard manned the displays that were free for browsing before and after people cast ballots.
“When Women Use Their Power” featured the first 16 women of color from Culpeper County who voted when females got the right to vote with the 19th Amendment in the autumn of 1920. Another exhibit now on display listed men of color from Culpeper County who were the first to vote in 1869 when voting rights were extended to Black men.
“We wanted this exhibit to be open because it is appropriate for what we are doing today and with the children being home from school, it’s important they can come in and see this and read this because a lot of it is not in the history books,” Pollard said.
The women’s exhibit was especially eye-opening for her.
“The things they persevered through. They made a way out of no way. They couldn’t vote, but they didn’t lose their voice,” said Pollard, a Carver student from Rappahannock who graduated in 1965.
Local schoolchildren and parents seeking to visit the exhibit can inquire about making an appointment for groups of 10 or less. Pollard hoped the exhibit would bring an appreciation for the freedom to vote in America.
“Reading this helps us to see, for a person of color, had there not been these (constitutional) amendments we still would not have equality. It would be one group making decisions for all,” she said. “It helps everyone understand your vote is your voice, and we don’t have to pay poll tax or take a literacy test,” Pollard mentioned of obstacles put in place to keep people from voting. Her grandparents had to pay a poll tax to vote, she said.
“And they made sure they never let it get in arrears,” Pollard said.
Voter Frances Updike, a former longtime zoning board member and outspoken Republican, voiced his support for Trump.
“Tell Biden to go take a hike,” he said outside The Carver Center. “Trump will continue doing what he has done as opposed to nothing for 47 years. A Democrat can’t name one thing Joe Biden’s done.”
Trump, on the other hand, has been good for the economy, personal investments and the military, Updike said: “Something positive as opposed to his supporters rioting in the streets.”
Mary Jo Monahan, former CEO at the Association of Social Work Boards in Culpeper, manned a Culpeper County Democratic Committee booth outside the Carver Center. She supported Biden and Harris.
“They want what’s best for the country, they will govern, they will get us back to governing and doing their jobs instead of all the other things that distract them. They are both – this might sound corny – but they’re both kind and they care about doing their duty as an elected official and have both shown that throughout their elected lives,” Monahan said.
She characterized Sen. Mark Warner as steady and said he understands his role of governance.
“He really cares about fairness and he’s going to get through police reform and he also cares about children and schools and education. As a businessman, he knows how important education is to all our kids,” Monahan said.
Spanberger is a favorite among local Democrats, she added.
“She is committed to the mission, like in the CIA, it was mission driven and that’s how she is as a representative. She’s thoughtful and she cares about the people in the 7th District. She knows them,” Monahan said.
A married couple, identifying themselves only as Mr. and Mrs. Logan, spoke about their support for the Republican ticket outside of The Carver Center.
“For me, I’m retired military. I worry about the safety of the country. I worry about ongoing things that aren’t taken care of in the individual states, I worry about who is out there protecting us, both nationally and locally,” said Mr. Logan, an Army veteran.
Mrs. Logan said her choice for president was clear cut.
“It was either doom-and-gloom or let’s build up America so I am more of a build-up America kind of person. I don’t like looking at the downside of everything all the time,” she said.
The couple said the pandemic has not impacted their lives.
Also casting a ballot at The Carver Center, a local male voter, only identifying himself as, Trenton, supported Biden.
“The big thing for me is character of this country, its values. When someone says they represent the values of the country, then shows arrogance and bullheadedness and saying whatever you want isn’t part of that,” he said, adding change was needed. “I wish we had an even better selection. I just feel like someone who is the figure head of America needs to have a little more respect for everyone.”
Sports editor Devin Payne contributed to this report.
