Blue and red: Culpeper voters remark on Election 2020

Trump, on the other hand, has been good for the economy, personal investments and the military, Updike said: “Something positive as opposed to his supporters rioting in the streets.”

Mary Jo Monahan, former CEO at the Association of Social Work Boards in Culpeper, manned a Culpeper County Democratic Committee booth outside the Carver Center. She supported Biden and Harris.

“They want what’s best for the country, they will govern, they will get us back to governing and doing their jobs instead of all the other things that distract them. They are both – this might sound corny – but they’re both kind and they care about doing their duty as an elected official and have both shown that throughout their elected lives,” Monahan said.

She characterized Sen. Mark Warner as steady and said he understands his role of governance.

“He really cares about fairness and he’s going to get through police reform and he also cares about children and schools and education. As a businessman, he knows how important education is to all our kids,” Monahan said.

Spanberger is a favorite among local Democrats, she added.