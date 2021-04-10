Blue Devils play hard in exhibition game Friday night

Malachi Terrell, No. 23, moves the football during a play Friday night in the Blue Devils stadium in a "one-plus" exhibition game against Sherando High School.
Terrell had 20 rushes for 119 yards and two touchdowns during the game.
"We were able to play a good first half, but we ran out of gas in the second," Culpeper High Head Football Coach James Ford said on Saturday. "We were missing some key players due to Spring Break."
"But the guys who were there played hard," he added. "I'm so proud of these guys!"
The Frederick County team ultimately ruled the day with 45 to 21 as the final score.
