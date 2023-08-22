The Blue Ridge Art League has displayed new artworks by its members in various rooms of the Culpeper County Library.

On Aug. 15, the group held their quarterly chore of rotating out some of the older pieces of art for newer ones. Art pieces are created by the collective’s members and are available for purchase. In addition to the library, the league also displays artwork at the Orange Art Center and the Culpeper History Museum.

The league has about 20-25 members that contribute artwork for display according to Jamie Mosby, one of the groups newer members.

“It’s a wonderful outlet for some of us who are not professionals, we get to display our work and we have sales, which is wonderful,” said Barbara Bunn, a league member for eight years. She specializes in still-life paintings and landscapes using acrylics and oils.

Another artist affiliated with the league, Diane Zupancic, has been with them since it started 11 years ago. Her medium of choice is called quilling, which is a method of paper filigree from the Italian Renaissance-era, using strips of paper to create patterns and designs.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, because there’s not many places to hang in Culpeper. We don’t have an art gallery, we don’t have anything that’s sponsored through the government, so we have to find places. The library has been gracious and it’s wonderful that they let us display here,” Zupancic said.

In addition to the conference room, the library allows the league to hang work in three study rooms and the silence room.

The Blue Ridge Art League meets every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and is accepting new members through its Facebook page.