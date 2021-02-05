Blue Ridge Juvenile Correctional Center announces new director

The Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Commission has announced James “Jay” Boland as its next director, effective Feb. 2, 2021.

Boland fills the role most recently held by outgoing director Cathy Roessler for supervision of the juvenile correctional center in Charlottesville.

“The Commission unanimously approved Mr. Boland's hiring, after conducting interviews with multiple candidates and receiving positive recommendations from the previous Director and other colleagues alike,” said Commission Chairman Erick Dahl in a statement. “He is the right person to take over the leadership of the facility and he will provide continuity during his transition from Deputy Director to Director.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dahl said Boland brings an excellent balance of education and work experience and would continue the facility’s “commitment for providing a program geared toward the well-being of the residents and fostering interagency collaboration.”

Boland joined Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention in 2014 as a Community Placement Program Case Manager and has served as Deputy Director since 2015. He has worked in the human services field in Virginia since 2010, with prior experience as a Juvenile Correction Officer and Rehabilitation Counselor.