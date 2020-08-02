Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center recently announced the addition of a second spine surgeon to its team of orthopaedic and pain management healthcare providers.
Dr. Louis Magdon will start seeing patients in the Warrenton medical office in August. He replaces Dr. Jeffrey Wise who retired from the practice in March, according to a release from the center.
Magdon is a fellowship-trained, board-eligible orthopaedic spine surgeon. His clinical expertise is in the non-surgical and surgical care of diseases of the spine.
He will work in tandem with the Blue Ridge orthopaedic medical team, which includes six orthopaedic surgeons, two pain management physicians, five physician assistants, and a dozen physical therapists at Blue Ridge Physical Therapy. Blue Ridge sees patients in its Warrenton and Gainesville offices.
“From my perspective, it is a privilege to be entrusted with a patient’s care,” Magdon said. “Every patient has a unique story that deserves to be heard. Shared decision-making is paramount to implementing the right treatment plan.”
Magdon obtained a doctor of medicine degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey. After a general surgery internship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, Dr. Magdon completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey.
After residency, Magdon received sub-specialized training in spine surgery with a spine fellowship at Case Western Reserve University. He maintains privileges at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Haymarket Medical Center, and Haymarket Surgery Center. Patients may call 540/347-9220 to schedule an appointment.
Blue Ridge serves patients from Culpeper, Fauquier, Gainesville, Haymarket, Front Royal, Manassas, Rappahanock, northern Virginia and surrounding counties—and beyond. The center operates a fully accredited out-patient surgical center on its campus, as well as a dedicated physical therapy center, pain management team, nutrition services and spine team. See blueridgeortho.com for information.
