Blue Ridge Poison Center: calls triple for youth accidentally consuming marijuana edibles

UVA Health Blue Ridge Poison Center has seen calls nearly triple for children unintentionally consuming edible marijuana products—from 26 in 2021 to 77 in 2022, according to a release from the Charlottesville-based health system.

About 68% of calls last year involved children ages 5 or younger, with most of them requiring hospitalization, the release stated. Calls among this age group more than tripled from 2021, when the poison center received 16 calls.

UVA Health medical toxicologist and poison center medical director, Dr. Chris Holstege, said most of the cases are caused by toddlers mistaking edibles for candy.

“As an adult, I cannot tell the difference between some of the edible cannabis products now emerging on the market because the products closely mimic available candies such as caramels and gum drops,” he stated.

The local poison center in 2018 received one call for accidental consumption of marijuana edibles by youth, four in 2019 and 11 in 2020. These calls likely represent only a fraction of the cases occurring, according to the release.

These pediatric cases have occurred throughout Virginia, with 10 children requiring advanced care at UVA Health.

Children who accidentally consume marijuana edibles can experience markedly rapid heart rates, low blood pressure, vomiting, confusion, hallucinations, profound sedation and seizures, according to UVA Health.

“I worry that based on the current yearly trend, increases associated with the rapid emergence of stores that sell edible cannabis products, we will continue to encounter increasing numbers of adverse events in Virginia with children who require hospitalizations,” Holstege said.

UVA Health has seen no fatal cases involving children consuming marijuana edibles, according to a spokesman.