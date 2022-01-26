Blue skies: Culpeper's Capital Wing flyers remember Tuskegee airman

A Tuskegee airman beloved and respected far and wide, including by members of the Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing at Culpeper Regional Airport, recently soared into heaven at age 102.

Brig. Gen. Charles McGee (1919-1922), an Ohio native and decorated Air Force pilot who flew 409 combat missions in three wars, died in his sleep Jan. 16 at his home in Bethesda, Md., his son told The Associated Press.

The Capital Wing, its Washington, D.C., area veterans and pilots great admirers, made the Tuskegee airman an honorary member in 2010. Soon after, local members dedicated a restored 1942 Vultee BT-13 Valiant training plane to McGee that he actually flew in with them several years later.

The vintage flying machine, blue in color, is housed in a hangar at the Culpeper airport, customized to look like the one McGee flew most often at Tuskegee Field, stated unit leader Rob Krieg in a special newsletter to Capital Wing members and supporters.

He announced the legendary airman’s death with a heavy heart.

“His name is under the pilot’s cockpit,” Krieg stated. “BG Mac has been a long-time supporter of the CAF and an honorary member ... We wanted to put out this special edition of the newsletter to honor BG Mac and share some memories of him ... I had the great fortune of flying with him on May 12, 2013.”

Krieg shared about the once-in-a-lifetime experience soaring in the CAF BT-13 out of Leesburg Airport as part of a Warbird Digest photo shoot.

“I was milling about smartly by the airplane when Col. McGee walked through the open hangar door…He was dressed in a flight suit, leather jacket, and carried his Nomex gloves. I immediately realized he was prepared for business,” he stated in his newsletter.

“Once airborne and level, I passed the controls to Col McGee and I had the pleasure of sharing a perfect moment of flight with him. I glanced at him in the vibrating rear view mirror on the canopy frame, and I could see his smile broaden as he gently banked the airplane, first left then right.

“As I looked at the T-6 photo ship a short distance away, I felt like Col Mac was dancing with it across the Virginia sky and I had a front row seat in a two seat theater.”

The BT-13 dedicated to McGee is not currently being flown as it is having the engine replaced, said Pete Ballard, warbird rides coordinator with the squadron, earlier this week.

“The engine is a Pratt & Whitney R-985 9-cylinder radial engine of 450 horsepower,” he said. “We may have the BT-13 back in the air later this year. It takes months to overhaul an engine, re-install it, test it on the ground and then test fly it for several hours.”

After the U.S. entry into World War II, McGee left the University of Illinois to join an experimental program for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit African Americans.

In October 1942, he was sent to the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama for flight training, according to his biography on the website of the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

“You could say that one of the things we were fighting for was equality,” he told The Associated Press in a 1995 interview.

“Equality of opportunity. We knew we had the same skills, or better.”

McGee graduated from flight school in June 1943 and in early 1944 joined the all-Black 332nd Fighter Group, known as the “Red Tails,” as featured in the 2012 George Lucas film on which McGee consulted.

McGee flew in Korea and Vietnam as well, earned his college degree after a 30-year military career and received many awards.

Bill Douglas, former finance officer and unit leader for CAR Capital Wing, recalled his various encounters with the elite flyer, including when McGee agreed to become an honorary member and presenting him with the plaque during a 2010 open house at Joint Base Andrews.

“I see a cluster of people down the line, lot of kids, with a person in a flight suit with a red ball cap. It’s him! Afterwards he tells me that VIP parking offered a golf cart ride out, but he wanted to see what was on display. He stayed all day and at closing finally accepted a golf cart ride back to parking. That turned out to be typical for every event he shared with us whether it was JB Andrews, Culpeper Air Show, or the time we flew him at Leesburg,” Douglas stated.

He added, “We had offered on a number of occasions beginning in 2010 that we would be honored if he would fly in the BT, but he responded that his doctor was grounding him,” Douglas said. “Sometime in the spring of 2013 in a conversation he told me that he was cleared to fly, and we settled on doing the flight at Leesburg.”

Capital Wing members also strongly advocated over a two-year campaign for McGee’s promotion to brigadier general in 2019. President Trump hosted the Tuskegee airman for the 2020 State of the Union, recognizing him during the speech before Congress.

McGee honored the Capital Wing with his presence at air shows with the BT and was usually found there with a bunch of kids, Douglas said.

“His was a life of service both in combat with the Air Force and public, striving with youth to overcome obstacles and reach their potential,” the Capital Wing member said.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of military leaders on active duty and in retirement employment, but General Mac stands out uniquely from them. Blue Skies, sir, and hope to see you again!”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.