Board adopts resolution honoring Culpeper sheriff's captain who died from COVID-19

Community leaders bowed their heads for a moment of silence Tuesday morning in memory of Culpeper County Sheriff’s Capt. Tony Sisk. A resolution was adopted in his honor.

The 50-year-old head of the patrol division who spent more than half of his life in law enforcement died Oct. 1 in a Fairfax hospital from complications due to COVID-19 he contracted while in the line of duty.

“We lost a pillar of our community on Friday,” said Culpeper County Supervisor Paul Bates, Catalpa District, at Tuesday’s meeting. “The entire community is mourning his loss. Capt. Sisk gave a lifetime of service to his community and it’s safe to say the community loved him.”

Words cannot express how sorry the board is for the loss, he added. Sisk left behind a wife, two daughters, a granddaughter and many friends. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct.11 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School. Pastors Phillip Walker and Steve Harrelson will officiate.

Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson read into the record a resolution in remembrance of Sisk.

“A well and trusted servant of the public has died in the line of duty to protect the good order of the county,” Egertson stated.