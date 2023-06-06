The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appropriated the last portion of federal pandemic funds awarded to the county over the past several years through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county received nearly $10.2 million to use on various pandemic-related and non-pandemic related initiatives and services by the end of 2024. As of the morning meeting, $2.41 million was still unspent.

With a unanimous vote, the county board spent it, as follows: $35,000 for EMS chest compression systems equipment replacement; $555,000 for the Parks and Rec Capital Improvements Plan for additional parking next to the future pool and $1.82 million was placed in the public works–roads capital improvements plans for revenue sharing road projects with VDOT.

Appropriating the money does not necessarily lock the board in, County Administrator John Egertson said Tuesday, noting the funds could still be moved around at a later date.

The county expects the parking lot project next to the future pool will come in a much lower price than the appropriation, he added.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood made a motion to approve the spending, as recommended, and the rest of the board agreed. East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell was absent.

The county previously appropriated $6.6 million of ARPA funds to the ongoing fiber-to-the-home project, nearly $168,000 for bonuses at the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, $75,000 for the New Pathways machinist school on the Carver Center campus, nearly $60,000 for aerial photography, nearly $50,000 for internet at the fieldhouse, around $252,000 for water wells and well lots, $698 for EMS sprayers, $237,500 for a full body scanner at the Culpeper County Jail, $222,287 for the George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Commercial Kitchen project, $33,000 for EMS Radios, $26,520 for AEDs in county buildings and $75,813 for AEDs at the sheriff’s office.