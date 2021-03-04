Board approves $200K seed money for Culpeper fieldhouse, lights at Sports Complex

He asked about the possibility for batting cages at the field house. Hardy said programs and amenities could remain flexible at the facility based on community needs. The Parks & Rec director said sports tourism, attracting tournaments to the site, would be “high on our radar.”

Bates said he hoped the county could work in unison with the recreation center plan recently unveiled by Culpeper Wellness Foundation to bring more sports tournaments to the county. Supervisors agreed the proposed field house should operate financially on a break-even concept so as to ensure the greatest accessibility and affordability for residents.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said the roller rink closed because of COVID, which continues to restrict recreation establishments. Hardy said his department has been operating in spite of the pandemic through virtual programming and classes at Lenn Park with adjusted capacity.

He estimated 16 to 18 months to build the facility, predicting the pandemic “would be so far behind us, we could open up and hit the ground running.”

Frazier, whose grandkids play at the Sports Complex, said the soccer fields need lights for night-time games and practices. Hardy said that expense was in the budget for FY23 while the fieldhouse was in the coming year capital budget.