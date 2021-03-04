Board approves $200K seed money for Culpeper fieldhouse, lights at Sports Complex

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has approved the concept and $200,000 in seed funding for a proposed field house at the Sports Complex at Eastern View High School as well as lights on the soccer fields.
Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy gave a presentation to the full board Tuesday on the $3.7 million fieldhouse project that would provide 16,000 square feet of space under roof for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and various other programs and events.
With the county growing—its population increased 12.4 percent in the past decade—he said “there is a desperate need” for public recreation facilities of this type. Parks & Recreation would manage the full-service multi-sports and program facility. Annual operating expenses for the field house were estimated at around $107,000.
Hardy said there is adequate existing auxiliary parking at the school site and sports complex along U.S. Route 29 to also serve the fieldhouse, which would be located next to the flag plaza on a parcel currently used as a practice field.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, adding he consistently hears there is nothing in Culpeper County for youth to do. The skating rink and bowling alley both closed in 2020, he noted.
“It’s a problem,” Bates said.
He asked about the possibility for batting cages at the field house. Hardy said programs and amenities could remain flexible at the facility based on community needs. The Parks & Rec director said sports tourism, attracting tournaments to the site, would be “high on our radar.”
Bates said he hoped the county could work in unison with the recreation center plan recently unveiled by Culpeper Wellness Foundation to bring more sports tournaments to the county. Supervisors agreed the proposed field house should operate financially on a break-even concept so as to ensure the greatest accessibility and affordability for residents.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said the roller rink closed because of COVID, which continues to restrict recreation establishments. Hardy said his department has been operating in spite of the pandemic through virtual programming and classes at Lenn Park with adjusted capacity.
He estimated 16 to 18 months to build the facility, predicting the pandemic “would be so far behind us, we could open up and hit the ground running.”
Frazier, whose grandkids play at the Sports Complex, said the soccer fields need lights for night-time games and practices. Hardy said that expense was in the budget for FY23 while the fieldhouse was in the coming year capital budget.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood noted the county is in a great position in terms of its balance sheet and that interest rates for borrowing are low.
“May be better to build lights now than two years from now,” he said.
Chairman Gary Deal asked if the county had $200,000 to cover preliminary engineering for the fieldhouse and soccer field lights.
County Administrator John Egertson answered in the affirmative, saying money set aside by the county but never used for the YMCA that voters turned down at referendum has been “pivoted” to the field house project. Grants and fundraising would also be pursued, he said.
The board unanimously approved a motion providing seed money for the field house and field lights.
Deal said he was proud of the board for investing in the Technical Education Center, at the Carver Center and now the fieldhouse.
“This project I think is just fantastic for the community,” he said.
