The Board of Supervisors, at its meeting Tuesday night, declined to create a separate personal property tax classification or a lower rate for data center equipment and peripherals.

Board members supported taxing such equipment the same as the rest of Culpeper County taxpayers—at a rate of $3.50 per every $100 of value.

Virginia State Code permits localities to establish a special tax category for data centers and to adopt a lower rate for economic development purposes.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino asked why the county would do that when there are currently multiple bidding wars from developers on the limited parcels in the county zoned for data centers.

“The demand will be there. Economic development will always be at Culpeper’s doorstep,” she said.

Not all of it is good, Gugino added, calling for diversification and a limit on what the county is willing to allow, growth-wise. If Culpeper creates a separate tax classification for data center equipment, D.C. lobbyists would pressure the board to set a lower rate, she said, further noting land is already significantly cheaper in Culpeper.

Gugino said there will never be a point in time when she would want to set up a special tax class for data centers.

Only Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood supported the measure, saying the separate classification would give the board flexibility to adjust to conditions in the future regarding data center growth.

The economic development department made the request, he said.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars (of equipment) will be taxed at this rate,” Underwood said. “The state allows us to consider it separately. It’s another tool for the future.”

County Administrator John Egertson said the board could reconsider the separate classification in the future, and Board Chairman Gary Deal agreed.

Deal mentioned potentially setting a lower tax rate for a prospective user seeing competition from another locality.

“We need to have flexibility in case we do need to negotiate from an economic development position,” Deal said.

A major manufacturer in Culpeper generates $900,000 annually in personal property taxes while a user like Amazon will bring in $6-9 million per year in the same taxes, he said.

Deal was among the majority on the board who approved, in a split vote last April, an Amazon data center on a former horse farm along Route 3 in Stevensburg.

Annual taxes paid by a data center campus could carry the debt on two to three new schools, Deal said. He noted the county’s tech zones around the environs have minimal land for a user in Culpeper to take advantage of, with proximity to fiber and a potential solar farm that might be built to power it.

“It’s a good thing,” Deal said. “Other jurisdictions are lowering their personal property tax rates to recruit data centers for revenue.”

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said he wasn’t going to support anything that makes Culpeper look like Northern Virginia. He said he agreed with Gugino.

“Why would we lower it if we are still getting all these applications at the current rate?” he asked.

The board voted 5-1 against setting the new tax classification with Underwood voting no. East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell was absent.