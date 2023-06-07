The Board of Supervisors put the brakes on a data center campus along McDevitt Drive at East Chandler Street Tuesday night, voting 5-1 to delay consideration of an associated rezoning request until the July meeting.

TPC Culpeper and TPC Freedom I, represented by the Prince William County law firm of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley and Walsh, is seeking to rezone 34.4 acres from Rural Area to Light Industrial for the data center project located mostly in the town and partially in the county.

“It feels like a very ideal location for data center use,” Marian Harders with the law firm told the board of supervisors at its regular monthly meeting.

The site is part of the county’s designated McDevitt Drive Technology Zone, making it eligible for tax incentives, in proximity to the data centers at Equinix, the SWIFT world bank as well as the Daniel Technology Center and newly built Culpeper Technical Education Center.

The county planning commission last month endorsed the project, finding it in accord with land use for the area, per the most recent comprehensive plan future land use map designating it for industrial.

County staff, in addition, found the site complies with existing character of the area, supporting data centers in a tech zone.

The impacts of such a development are typically low once constructed, Planning Director Sam McLearen told the board, with traffic impacts most felt during construction.

Developers plan to put a 50-feet tree barrier around the project and say the nine data centers and two, 300-megawatt Dominion substations comprising the campus would not be seen from the road.

At issue, however, is the height of the data centers as the county board has declined to increase height restrictions from the current 45-feet. Developers are seeking to build 70-feet data centers, adding another 15 feet with equipment on top of the building.

The town of Culpeper has approved the greater height on its side of the project, 115 acres. At the East Chandler Street intersection, in the county, is shown an electric substation and generation yard to power the project, meeting the 45-feet restriction.

Several on the board of supervisors said Tuesday night they did not support a substation, no matter how well shielded, at the high-profile intersection, the entrance to the McDevitt Drive technology zone.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino, in whose district the site is located, said the junction is frequented by guests taking tours at the new career and technical education high school the county opened two years ago.

“I look at that hill every day and find it very hard to believe you will excavate it all,” she said.

According to the applicant, an estimated million cubic yards of dirt excavation would take place at the intersection location.

Adam Cook, a director of development with the Peterson Companies, a data center developer based in Fairfax, represented the project, saying they do not want to put a substation at that corner. He added they are working around the current height restrictions in the county, which they hope will be reconsidered.

Cook said the data center would employ “responsible design” standards consuming far less water and emitting less offensive sound frequencies while being powered with clean energy. No residential properties adjoin the project.

New Tuesday night was an offer from the applicant to donate $478,000 to the Culpeper County Fire & Rescue Association for equipment or other associated needs—23 cents per every square foot built on the campus. Board members have consistently emphasized concerns about current equipment in the volunteer association being able to handle a potential fire in the data center.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates expressed his reservations, saying a ladder truck currently costs more than a million dollars.

“We don’t have the equipment right now to fight a fire in an 80-feet-tall building,” he said.

Cook said they were working on a comprehensive fire training program with local first responders, including onsite training and annual site tours.

He noted the development would already be 70-feet-plus tall on the town side, as approved.

Gugino voiced additional concerns about power consumption at the site, saying the area, once built out, could consume more power than the town of Culpeper. She also questioned incomplete results of a fire hydrant water flow study in the area, determining adequate pressure to fight a potential fire.

Tucker Travis, a project engineer, told the board they believe there is enough water pressure in the area to serve the development.

Cook said there were no major discoveries in an archaeological and cultural phase I survey at the site, but the full report was pending.

Stevensburg District resident Desy Campbell was the sole voice to speak during the public hearing on the rezoning case. She mentioned environmental implications of the large project as well as inevitable upgrades to the power lines that run through her family farm to feed the data centers.

Campbell said new technology is on the horizon for data centers, “Smaller can be better,” she said.

Gugino made the motion to delay action on the rezoning request for 30 days, allowing time for studies to be completed and questions answered.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood voted against the delay. He said it was a responsible company with a responsible plan endorsed by the planning commission: “We will do the community a favor by approving,” he said.

Chairman Gary Deal said he supported the project, and that he also supported the delay, as requested by Gugino, since the project is in her district.

“I truly believe that we will get through this process,” he said.

The area is where the county wants to see data centers, added Cedar Mountain Supervisor Dale Durr. He said he would not support a substation at the corner of McDevitt and East Chandler.

“I kind of feel like you’re holding it over my head,” Durr said. “Give me the 70-feet height or I’ll give you a substation.”

Gugino said, “I want to make sure we do it right,” adding she lived on the Route 28 corridor in Northern Virginia and watched as data centers there impacted the landscape.

The Culpeper project is slated to generate $100 million in annual local taxes by year four of operation. The campus will create 450 full-time jobs—50 positions per data center, according to the applicant.

The applicant’s initial review of Virginia Department of Historic Resources records indicates there are no historic resources located on the property, according to the application. But the applicant has engaged a firm to inspect the property and prepare a follow-up report, which will be provided to the county upon completion.

Colonial, Civil War history at Eastern View site

According to noted Culpeper Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall, there certainly is history at the site related to the circa 1767 stone residence built by a Revolutionary War hero. “Eastern View” was documented and was still standing in a 1938 Works Progress Administration report by Margaret Jeffries.

“It is built on a hill, which does not seem steep, is very high, so much so, that a beautiful view of the entire country surrounding Culpeper, lies before you wherever one may stand,” she wrote in the 85-year-old report.

“All signs of the once beautiful flower garden have vanished, although there some trees which appear very old.”

According to Hall, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had his headquarters at Eastern View during the Gettysburg Campaign. As one proceeds east on Chandler Street, crosses the railroad tracks toward McDevitt, an abruptly high hill is observed on the right, where the house once sat, Hall said. Only the foundation remains today. The house was torn down later in the 20th century.

“Considering this clear and open hill embodies the highest piece of terrain significance in the eastern sector of the Town of Culpeper, and represents an extraordinarily important historic site, this prominent hill is eminently worthy of stand-alone, priority conservation,” Hall said in an email after the planning commission endorsed the data center project.

During the Army of the Potomac’s 1863-64 winter encampment, Eastern View Hill served as a principal signal station, he added, providing recent photos of a still-standing “witness tree” at the site envisioned for the data centers.

“You will note the developer anticipates 70-feet-tall data center structures with 15-feet of add-ons. The view to the east from Eastern View’s summit would be seriously impacted by such a thoughtless visual intrusion,” Hall stated.

He said it was lamentable the planning commission did not make any reference to the unique historical significance of Eastern View. It was the home of Col. Thomas Claiborne Freeman, from King & Queen County.

Freeman marched from Eastern View to join the Continental Army in which he served until seriously injured at Germantown, where he was captured by the British. Freeman remained in a military prison for nine months in White Plains, New York, according to the report.

He finally made it back home to Culpeper, but was said to suffer from the effects of his wounds inflicted in the American Revolution until death relieved him, Jeffries wrote.

The house remained in the family for generations and was later used a school for boys, The Eastern View Academy, according to the WPA report.