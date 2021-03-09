Board passes on fixed wireless investment, Culpeper will pursue fiber to the home

"The cost of the wireless program and the short term nature of it, our county would be better off to spend the money on more permanent fixtures," said Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said changes are happening so quickly in the industry that the wireless option was "a Band-aid temporary fix" versus a permanent solution involving fiber cable in the ground.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said the county still maintains a memorandum of understanding with All Points Broadband to bring the fiber to the home application before the State Corporation Commission this fall.

It will be "an aggressive build schedule" to provide the service, saying residents can connect to the fiber "as soon as possible."

Per the fixed wireless proposal that would have built multiple micro and macro tower sites, service would have happened this year.

But county leaders questioned how dependable it would be even though All Points Broadband President Jimmy Carr estimated 99 percent of the time - for folks with the most expensive service package.