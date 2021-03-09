Board passes on fixed wireless investment, Culpeper will pursue fiber to the home

Culpeper County will not spend $3.2 million to build a fixed wireless network to extend high-speed internet to some 3,800 addresses currently without it.
But it will continue working with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband to solidify a partnership with Dominion Power and potentially Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to bring fiber to the home to the many rurally unserved locations.
Initial connections in Culpeper County could be made as early as the summer of 2022, according to County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis.
Following an approximate two-hour closed session meeting Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to not pursue the fixed wireless solution that would have launched high-speed service this year to the 3,800 while concurrently pursuing fiber to the home.
Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger read the prepared motion: “I move that we do not enter into an interim deployment agreement because fundamental, functional facts have changed and that the board’s focus on behalf of the citizens of Culpeper County be committed to and directed towards the aggressive pursuit of fiber to the home, which implementation appears significantly accelerated.”
Industry-wide, broadband projects are being completed at an expedited pace, according to county officials, citing intangible factors for this trend. But it was part of the reason supervisors backed off the wireless approach while promising to pursue broadband, which is not effected by topography or weather.
"The cost of the wireless program and the short term nature of it, our county would be better off to spend the money on more permanent fixtures," said Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said changes are happening so quickly in the industry that the wireless option was "a Band-aid temporary fix" versus a permanent solution involving fiber cable in the ground.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said the county still maintains a memorandum of understanding with All Points Broadband to bring the fiber to the home application before the State Corporation Commission this fall.
It will be "an aggressive build schedule" to provide the service, saying residents can connect to the fiber "as soon as possible."
Per the fixed wireless proposal that would have built multiple micro and macro tower sites, service would have happened this year.
But county leaders questioned how dependable it would be even though All Points Broadband President Jimmy Carr estimated 99 percent of the time - for folks with the most expensive service package.
Bates said he wanted to be sure REC was part of the fiber project. Carr said on Tuesday his company already had an agreement in place, on behalf of the county, with Dominion for the fiber service. All Points Broadband, in addition, is currently negotiating with REC "to fully bring them on," he added, noting those arrangements will in place over the next couple of weeks.
APB will be working with county economic development to secure grants this summer for the project on Culpeper's behalf, according to Alexis.
The hope is by next summer the rollout will have started, within all unserved addresses connected in the timeframe of two to three years from now, Alexis said.
