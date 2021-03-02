Board presses Culpeper schools to offer more in-person classes starting in April

“The bigger number is 500,000 students of 1.2 million in Virginia are still fully remote,” he said.

Brads said CCPS has been at the center of local vaccination efforts and has already hosted six clinics at Culpeper Middle School with another planned for Wednesday. On Saturday, the CMS site will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the first time, he said.

Board Chairman Gary Deal noted community spread of new cases continues to decline. Though the local death toll continues to climb, those numbers are lagging, and not representative of current deaths, he added.

“I’m hoping you and the school board will look at what options are available to increase the days per week our kids can go to school,” he said.

The School Board will hold its next meeting on Monday, March 8, according to School Board Chairman Marshall Keene, present at Tuesday’s BOS meeting.

Deal complimented the school system on its work thus far in navigating the pandemic.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates concurred, saying CCPS has been a model for hybrid learning. He too wanted to know if local schools could increase in-person learning in April.