Board presses Culpeper schools to offer more in-person classes starting in April

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday approved an estimated $24 million in budget appropriations for the public school system to continue to operate—in its current hybrid model of two days in-person and two days virtual – from April 1 through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
At the same time, county board members pressed school administration to increase in-person learning opportunities for students, beginning next month, and to not wait until the 2021-22 school year to resume 100 percent classroom instruction.
Having all students physically back in schools five days a week when the new school year resumes on August 23, 2021 is the goal, Superintendent Tony Brads told the board of supervisors at its morning meeting.
CCPS has effectively avoided school closures due to no COVID-19 outbreaks, he added, and 80 percent of staff had received the virus vaccine as of Tuesday. Most staff members, except those with underlying health conditions, report regularly to their school, Brads said.
“I want to thank our over 1,200 employees for the incredible job they have done this year making school happen in a pandemic,” he said.
Teachers and staff have had to work harder and smarter this school year, Brads added.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood spoke for reopening in-person classes sooner than later. He initially made a motion to withhold school appropriations, as he has previously, for the final quarter of the fiscal year for a few weeks to ascertain level of actual spending based on in-person instruction options.
In Carroll County, Underwood said, public school students will resume in-person instruction five days a week starting next week.
“And there are others getting children back in school because they believe it is absolutely critical – do we have any similar plans?” he asked Brads.
The school superintendent cautioned the supervisor to “read the fine print” when mentioning such operations. For example, in Chesterfield County, elementary schools will open five days a week for in-person instruction, but middle and high schools will remain virtual, Brads said. In addition, remote learning will remain an option.
“The devil is in the details,” he said.
CCPS administration is awaiting guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and state education officials about a potential shift requiring three-feet of distance in classrooms versus the current six-feet, Brads said. With the shorter distance, more students could attend in-person, he said.
“With adjustments to the mitigation plan, we want more students back,” he said. “We have offered for students to come back,” Brads added of those who opted initially for all-virtual learning. “We have a waiting list at the middle school.”
Currently, 54 percent of CCPS students are attending two days of school in person while 46 percent remain all remote learning, by choice, the superintendent said. About two-thirds of Virginia’s 132 public school systems are already doing some sort of in-person learning, Brads said.
“The bigger number is 500,000 students of 1.2 million in Virginia are still fully remote,” he said.
Brads said CCPS has been at the center of local vaccination efforts and has already hosted six clinics at Culpeper Middle School with another planned for Wednesday. On Saturday, the CMS site will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the first time, he said.
Board Chairman Gary Deal noted community spread of new cases continues to decline. Though the local death toll continues to climb, those numbers are lagging, and not representative of current deaths, he added.
“I’m hoping you and the school board will look at what options are available to increase the days per week our kids can go to school,” he said.
The School Board will hold its next meeting on Monday, March 8, according to School Board Chairman Marshall Keene, present at Tuesday’s BOS meeting.
Deal complimented the school system on its work thus far in navigating the pandemic.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates concurred, saying CCPS has been a model for hybrid learning. He too wanted to know if local schools could increase in-person learning in April.
“The social interaction and the impact of not having that over the past year—it’s going to be long-lasting,” he said. “Again keep abreast of the contingency plan for April to increase kids in school, not to be pressured, but what will be best for students and their social interaction.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier, a guardian to two school-age grandchildren, said the all-virtual model is “not a real rosy picture.”
“We need to do what we can do and you need to do what you can do to get kids back in school,” he said, detailing mental health, physical and academic issues related to remote learning. “There’s a lot of kids out there that are hurting, especially in the lower grades—that’s where the focus needs to be.”
Deal said it’s hard for him to reconcile how public school contact sports have resumed, but in-person classes have not increased.
“I’m hoping you can brainstorm and come up with what’s best for our community,” he told Brads.
Underwood pressed, “Is there any way to salvage some part of the school year more than two days a week? If we throw in the towel on this year, it’s maybe easier processed, but are doing enormous damage to our community.”
Brads said no one at CCPS is throwing in the towel, and that he wants all kids back in school, but in a safe manner and with school board support.
Bates, in not supporting Underwood’s original motion to withhold school appropriations, said the local school system does not have the option to operate in violation of state and federal pandemic guidelines.
“I feel confident they are doing everything they possibly can to have every student in school that can attend,” he said. “If they can get students in safely, I’m sure they will go that route.”
Bates added he did not want to “play politics” in holding back the funding. Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger and Deal agreed.
Underwood at this point withdrew his motion, but voted against the quarterly budget appropriation. The money was appropriated by a 6-1 vote with Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase participating by teleconference.
