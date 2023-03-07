Culpeper County will solicit public input before acting on a proposed ordinance change making it unlawful to shoot a firearm within 100 yards of any regularly occupied structure without advance permission of the owner or occupant.

The Board of Supervisors Rules Committee, after discussing it last month, sent the loaded measure forward without a recommendation to the full board meeting Tuesday morning.

The proposal would amend Culpeper County Code Chapter 15 “Weapons” to create a 100-yard “safety zone,” modeled after legislation in Prince William and Stafford counties, according to County Administrator John Egertson.

The proposed ordinance has nine exceptions.

After some discussion, the board voted 5-2 to advertise the matter for public hearing. Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood and East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell voted no.

“It’s open for discussion this morning,” Egertson said. “There have been some various concerns raised by various citizens of the county and that’s why there’s been some pressure for us to look at this type of issue.”

Vice Chairman Paul Bates, Catalpa District Supervisor, said he had heard concerns from several citizens living in higher density areas of the county regarding the discharging of firearms outdoors.

“The way our county code is currently written, it leaves a lot to be desired,” he said of limited regulations.

Current county code, 1) prohibits the carrying of a loaded shotgun or rifle in a vehicle, with exceptions, and 2) prevents hunting with a gun or or near a public highway.

Bates, chair of the rules committee, said county law enforcement is limited in controlling what some would classify as reckless handling of a firearm. Culpeper continues to grow, he said, and while you cannot legislate commonsense, Bates said he cannot sit idly by and wait for someone to get hurt or their property damaged.

He said the proposed ordinance amendment “adds more clarity to what you can and cannot do in close proximity to other houses.”

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino said she has heard similar issues from her district constituents.

She responded saying residences are encroaching on every aspect of agricultural and hunting lands, building 50-feet off of adjoining property lines.

It’s a slippery slope, Gugino added, of the 100-yards provision, saying there should be no prohibition on deer hunting or ability “to control any type of nuisance.”

“I want safety in all ways, shapes and forms, but how do you legislate common sense?” she said.

Shooting at a dwelling house or building is already a felony in Virginia and shooting in a public road or street is a misdemeanor, according to Code of Virginia documentation provided to the Culpeper board.

State law allows localities to prohibit shooting outdoors in areas of the county that are so populated that it would be dangerous to do so. Code of Virginia also allows counties and cities to enact local ordinances making it illegal to hunt with guns or other weapons within half-mile of any housing development that is so densely populated at to make hunting dangerous to its inhabitants.

The 100-yard from a dwelling house proposal would not apply to hunting preserves, target or skeet ranges, law enforcement or for self-defense. Further exceptions would be made for shooting blanks in theatrical performances, sport events or military funeral salutes and for killing deer, per the proposal.

Bates said he agreed it could be a slippery slope, but that as the county has grown, it seems like common-sense has gone by the wayside.

The vice chairman said it was bad and he didn’t want to deal with bullet holes in people’s house or kids playing in a back field and the neighbor firing “pot shots” across the property line.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said it is already illegal to shoot at somebody’s house. He said he would not vote to send the measure to public hearing because he does not wish to advertise prospective increased regulations.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr said the issue of shooting outdoors is not just problem in dense residential areas, but also in the country.

He mentioned a Mitchells constituent who contacted him about neighbors shooting across his property line.

“There’s no way to control that,” Durr said.

It is common sense, he agreed, that you really should not be shooting within 100 yards of someone’s house. Durr added one could still control deer or varmint by moving within that 100 yards.

“We don’t need a nanny state but, do have some people that need some regulations,” he said.

Durr called the 100-yard safety zone proposal a common sense approach and supported moving forward with it.

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger noted the matter came out of the Rules Committee without a recommendation and that he heard differing views this morning among the board.

He made a motion to advertise a public hearing on the ordinance amendment.

“Get some public input—move from there,” Rosenberger said.

Also at its meeting Tuesday, the board unanimously approved, without any discussion, a Rules Committee recommendation to refer to the planning commission a proposed amendment to the Light Industrial Zoning District to increase the building height limit from 45-feet to-75 feet.

CloudHQ has asked the county to increase the building height limit to 100-feet for its planned data center campus on McDevitt Drive.