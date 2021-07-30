Body found in Madison County, juvenile charged and taken into custody

A woman's body was found Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and a young person at the residence was taken into custody with multiple charges, authorities reported Friday.

The sheriff's office responded to a call July 29 reporting a deceased female in the 1000 block of Moonlight Drive in the Leon area of Madison County, a release stated. The caller said the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A woman's dead body was located at the residence and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

According to the news release, the suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The victim's body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Manassas to determine the cause of death.

The Virginia State Police bureau of criminal investigations division responded and assisted the Madison Sheriff's Office with processing the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office said this is an isolated incident and is not a threat to the community.

If anyone has additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.