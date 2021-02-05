Body found in Spotsylvania had been dismembered, police say

The young Stafford County man found dead Monday night in Spotsylvania County had been dismembered, authorities said Friday.

Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, was found in the woods in the area of Pamunkey and Finney roads. Two men, Brennan Thomas, 19, and Dominic McCall, 18, both of Spotsylvania County, were arrested this week in connection with the slaying.

Both teens are charged with defilement of a dead body, concealing a dead body, concealing evidence and three related conspiracy charges. No homicide charges had been filed as of Friday night.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said a deputy went to the area in western Spotsylvania about 7:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a suspicious red Mustang parked on private property along the tree line.

Later that night, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call saying that a body was in the area where the Mustang had been spotted earlier. According to Skebo, witnesses claimed to have seen Thomas and McCall leaving in the Mustang before deputies responded and made the grisly discovery of Whetzel’s body.

Early Tuesday, Skebo said, detectives found the Mustang in the area of Church Street off Tidewater Trail. Evidence related to the homicide was found in the car, but police declined to say what that evidence was.